The city of Copperas Cove took one step closer to a turnaround from State Highway 9 to westbound Business Highway 190, with the City Council approving Tuesday an Advanced Funding Agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation.
In April, the city contracted with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., for Engineering Professional Services, for the State Highway 9 (SH-9) to Business 190 Turnaround Project, according to the city’s staff report for the agenda item.
The proposed project has been the city’s top priority since 2020 when it adopted its Transportation Master Plan.
“The purpose of this project is to provide a direct connection for motorists on eastbound SH-9 to westbound Business 190,” the city said.
Without the turnaround, motorists must take one of two paths — either merging onto eastbound Interstate 14, exit at Clarke Road, proceed through two signalized left turns, re-enter westbound Interstate 14 westbound, and then merge onto Business 190, or they must proceed through the downtown portion of the city, which includes a BNSF railroad crossing at North Main Street or North First Street, a minimum of 5 signalized intersections, and the downtown grid.
The SH-9 to Business 190 Turnaround project is part of the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The KTMPO policy board recently awarded the city $2.156 million for the project. In total, 80% of the funding comes from federal grants, 20% from state grants and the city is responsible for 100% of any funds above the grant funding it receives.
