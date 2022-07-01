Abortion, public safety and property taxes were among the many items discussed Tuesday evening at Giovanni’s in Copperas Cove when Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, gave an update to more than a dozen members of the Copperas Cove Conservative Club. The talk was an informal discussion of sorts as club members offered insight and asked questions about some of the topics.
Slawson’s discussion on abortion came after one of the club’s founders, James Pierce Jr., asked about the state’s trigger laws.
The Human Life Protection Act had trigger laws that would ban all abortions in Texas once the U.S. Supreme Court officially issued a judgement on Roe v. Wade. Recently, a judge in Harris County issued a temporary restraining order against the trigger laws.
There are also laws in Texas that pre-date the historic Supreme Court case.
“There were statutes in Texas law prior to Roe v. Wade that prohibited and decriminalized abortion,” Slawson said. “Those were never repealed. They were effectively no good — you couldn’t enforce them — because of Roe v. Wade, but they are pre-Roe statutes that the legislature never came back and repealed.”
Slawson said there are currently a lot of things in play and expected that Attorney General Ken Paxton would sue the Harris County judge.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently voted to overturn the long-standing Roe v. Wade.Slawson, who represents House District 59, cosponsored Senate Bill 8 during the 87th Legislative Session, a bill that was signed into law and took effect Sept. 1, 2021.
The law, which Abbott signed May 19, 2021, bans abortions in the state of Texas after a fetal heartbeat is detected, although it provides exceptions, such as if the mother’s life is in danger.
At Giovanni’s, Slawson told those in attendance that the bill’s intent was not to punish women for seeking abortion but rather to punish doctors who perform them.
“The physician involved is subject to some state-level sanctions,” Slawson said of the law.
Public safety
Local restaurant owner Manuel “Monty” Montanez asked Slawson if state money could be funneled to help with interdepartment training for law enforcement agencies in light of the school shooting in Uvalde.
Montanez also asked if there was going to be a concerted push to hire more troopers for the state’s Department of Public Safety.
“I think that there are positions available in a great number of law enforcement agencies,” Slawson said.
Property Taxes
One of Slawson’s colleagues, Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has spearheaded efforts to reform the state’s property tax laws and championed House Bill 988 last year, which was designed to improve and enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the property tax system.
Slawson said Tuesday that she believes property tax reform will be a priority when the House starts the 88th Legislative Session in 2023.
That said, the state has an excess of $12 billion, according to State Comptroller Glenn Hegar during a public policy luncheon in Killeen in January. Slawson said Tuesday there are talks that the state may use some of the excess money to maintenance and operation portion of property taxes for school districts.
“I still think that there will be a move toward a consumption-based tax system in Texas, and I think that’s where we ought to be headed,” Slawson said.
Should the legislators pursue a sales tax-based revenue stream for the state, Slawson said they would be tasked with looking at ways to ensure smaller communities that do not make as much revenue from sales taxes do not get short-changed.
