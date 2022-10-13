Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary physical education paraprofessional Joey Jesus stands at the door clicking tickets. He is dressed as the train conductor from the movie “The Polar Express.” Students are delighted to see him.
On another day, Jesus plays the role of a gladiator challenging students to duels in the gymnasium. Jesus makes learning and staying healthy fun for students, said Principal Rebekah Shuck.
“He makes all the children feel welcome each and every day. He knows them all by name and they can’t wait to come give him a high five or fist bump,” Shuck said. “He is easy to work with, efficient, team player, fast learner, works well with students, and has been an amazing asset to the (music and physical education) team.”
Jesus is in his second year of employment at Copperas Cove ISD. He pushes students to their potential and encourages them to finish the final laps in a race as he literally runs with them every step of the way.
“I got some help with running from Coach Jesus when I was getting a little tired,” student Allyssa Robinson said. “He really helped me. When I didn’t think I could make it anymore, he was beside me the rest of the way.”
Physical education in schools captures all students, not just those who want to be active, and Jesus, along with teacher Ruth Bryan, develop fun activities to get all students moving.
“All of the students that interact with him and show him respect,” Shuck said. “Parents comment often that they love seeing him at morning drop off because their kids love him.”
Jesus motivates and encourages students when assisting in the gym or walking students to and from class in the afternoons. He is positive and encouraging and always takes the time to say hello to students and check in to see how they are doing. Jesus visits with students who need behavior checks before they leave for the day.
“Mr. Jesus is a wonderful addition to our staff,” Shuck said. “He has the best attitude, and he loves the students. His interactions with the kids are always genuine and patient. He truly has a heart for kids. He is also a great support for the staff on campus by working with students. He always has a smile on his face and will help with any task needed.”
Jesus was named the 2022 Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
