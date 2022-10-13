Joey Jesus

Joey Jesus

 Courtesy Photo

Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary physical education paraprofessional Joey Jesus stands at the door clicking tickets. He is dressed as the train conductor from the movie “The Polar Express.” Students are delighted to see him.

On another day, Jesus plays the role of a gladiator challenging students to duels in the gymnasium. Jesus makes learning and staying healthy fun for students, said Principal Rebekah Shuck.

