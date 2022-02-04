After being tabled for two weeks in a row, three times was not a charm when it comes to a decision from the Copperas Cove City Council on the status of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Originally tabled on Jan. 4 for more information, the decision was tabled again Jan. 18 in an attempt for all city council members to be present for the vote. Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Fred Chavez motioned to postpone the vote until Feb. 15 with the stipulation that if a quorum of four is present, they will make a vote on the program’s status.
“I don’t want to keep putting everyone through this,” Chavez said, responding to a question by Councilman Jack Smith. “It’s highly stressful, and it’s not fair to keep pushing this down. I want us to make a decision, and whatever that decision is going to be — however the vote goes — let’s just get it over with because everybody has things to do when it comes to this pageant. There are other things that need to happen.
“And I wasn’t trying to be draconian or imperious — although I do like those words. I merely want ... if we have a quorum, we need to make the vote.”
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Joann Courtland was absent.
Options facing the city council are to either make the program an official organization by city ordinance with city council oversight, to encourage the program to become its own nonprofit organization with the city’s support or to find another entity to become the fiduciary agent for the program.
Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director, has told the council repeatedly that a vote other than establishing it by ordinance may mean the ultimate end of the program due to time constraints. She reiterated the same during the workshop meeting Tuesday and equated running a nonprofit organization to running a business.
“You’re aware of my position at the school district. As a one-person department in a 6A district, I work more than 60 hours a week,” Sledd said. “There’s just no way I can run my own business ... I would be a volunteer, but it’s still a business.”
As they did during the Jan. 18 meeting, several people spoke on behalf of the program during the Citizen Comments portion of the regular meeting.
One point of questioning brought up by members of the city council has been that if the program is established by city ordinance, the city would have to continue to provide liability insurance.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained to the council Tuesday that liability insurance costs for the city’s parade float that the program uses is about $676 for the year, but he said that will continue to go up each year. He said the city would also have to provide Workers’ Compensation in the event of a titleholder or volunteer being injured during an event, even though the program is run entirely by volunteers.
Speaking on behalf of the Copperas Cove Leader-Press, the program’s media sponsor, Lynette Sowell told the council that the liability piece is an “elephant in the room.” She also said that when every child or adult dons a jersey and steps foot on a field or court to participate in a Parks and Recreation activity, there is a level of liability the city incurs.
“Let’s get an ordinance together,” Sowell said. “In the time that it would take to dissolve a relationship, let’s get an ordinance and build it better. There are so many events and activities that could contribute to the coffers of the city.”
Also speaking on behalf of the Leader-Press, Brittany Fholer asked the council what motivation any of the titleholders would have to support any city organization or project if the program was able to obtain 501(c)3 status and become its own nonprofit organization.
“Why shouldn’t they go raise money for Texas Humane Heroes, or raise money for the ASPCA, or raise money for any other nationwide charity/organization?” Fholer asked. “So just consider that as you make your decision and just remember this is really beneficial for the city, and I think it is so important for the city to maintain that.”
As it is, many titleholders have supported certain city organizations such as Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, and the program itself has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the city’s animal shelter by way of some of its fundraising events, including locking in a potential $50,000 sponsorship for a future dog park should the city council choose to accept it.
Sledd said the program has grown every year since its inception in 2014, and it has never “rested on its laurels” and has continued to provide for the city.
“It’s almost as if now, I read the agenda packet as if we’re too successful now for the city. You know, the city can’t handle (it), we’ve gotten so big, et cetera,” Sledd said. “But we’ve still managed to do it.”
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said during the workshop that she would like the council to vote before March since a new pageant will take place and new titleholders will be installed in the end of March.
“Basically being March to March but to be flexible,” Campbell said of her intent. “If we ... you know, we may vote to go for an ordinance ... but say we didn’t, that transition, I want to ensure they have the time that they need to become a 501(c)3. It would be very difficult to operate unless you had that established for donations and things like that to be tax free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.