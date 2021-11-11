Dorothy Redifer took a spill at home and might have missed her 107th birthday party last week but she made sure the doctors and everyone else at the hospital knew she had somewhere important to be.
“I had a bump on my head, but I’m fine,” she said as family and friends arrived for the celebration last Saturday at Bella Sera restaurant in Copperas Cove. “The doctor was the sweetest thing ever. I told all of them I needed to be out of there by a quarter to 11 because I had a party to go to.”
Born Nov. 6, 1914, in Baltimore, Md., Redifer – who never married; never had children; never drove a car – moved to Copperas Cove nearly 30 years ago to be closer to various relatives. She lived for a while with a cousin and then spent a number of years living alone until she fell and broke a hip earlier this year.
Now, she lives at Stoney Brook assisted living center, where the still spry and talkative centenarian holds the distinction of being the oldest facility resident.
“I stay busy,” Redifer said. “I read the Bible every day. I dust around … make sure the place is clean. If I need anything to be rinsed out a little bit – my socks – I rinse them out. Then I watch TV a while. I keep busy because I don’t want to go and sleep my life away. I never did that, and I never will.”
Back when she turned 100, Redifer joined an exclusive – and growing – club that includes an estimated 573,000 centenarians worldwide. The United States holds the record for individual countries with 97,000, followed by Japan with 79,000 residents 100 or older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 85 percent of centenarians are women and 15 percent are men. By 2060, there will likely be more than 603,000 centenarians in the U.S.
One study showed that people who live to be 100 have a number of common psychological traits, including positivity, stubbornness, a strong work ethic, close bonds with family, adaptability to change, and resilience (the ability to bounce back quickly from hardship).
Carolynn Stone, whose late husband was Redifer’s second cousin, said those traits are pretty accurate.
“That describes her; it sure does,” Stone said. “She is stubborn, for sure.”
“I know when I’m right,” Redifer chimed in.
Stone continued: “She broke her hip May 1st. She was living by herself in (her late cousin’s house) since 2014 and that put her in the hospital, and then a rehab, and then she came to live with me for about two-and-a-half months, and I found out how stubborn she really is. She wanted to sleep on the couch – not in the bedroom – and at 8 o’clock, she wanted to go to bed.”
Killeen resident Alisa Crager, a third cousin, has known Redifer all her life and says she is a joy to be around:
“She is my grandma’s first cousin. She’s a spitfire. Just being around her, you can’t not smile. You cannot help but laugh. I love her to pieces.”
Redifer — who has lived through two worldwide pandemics, including the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, which she does not remember since she was only four years old – spent 27 years as a secretary for an insurance company. She says she has always been a people person and enjoyed helping other people. She and her sister cared for their mother after their father died, and nothing much ever bothered her except for one or maybe two things.
“I don’t like carrots and I hate peas,” she said. “I don’t like vegetables. I like mashed potatoes and I like chicken. I have bad teeth and I can’t chew very good, so I have to watch what I eat.
“When I see how kids are being raised today, it’s pathetic. I was never raised like that. We were raised in church. You have to know the Lord. We are all his children – don’t ever forget that.”
So why did she never get married?
“Why? Well, I didn’t want to. I had a good family – a Christian family. My mother and father could not be beat. They were the best in the whole world.
“They always talked about the Lord to all of us kids. Mother was strict and when she said something, you listened. My sister said she would have made a good warden. She treated us all very fair and she never beat us. We got into trouble one time and we couldn’t go to the (silent) movies on Saturday. They had a series on Saturday, and we didn’t want to miss that. She said, ‘You can’t go for two weeks.’
“My sister said, ‘Mom, please, hit me, beat me up, but let us go to the movie Saturday, please!’”
Looking back at her remarkable life, Redifer said she could not decide on any particular favorite memory or memories – “Oh, I’ve got so many. I can’t just say one.”
Asked about the future and how many more birthdays she hopes to have, perhaps even joining the 110-year-old club, Redifer answered quickly.
“Oh, my Lord, no. I’m happy, but I don’t want to live that long. I’ve lost so many people – my best girlfriend, all the people I worked with, my family, everyone is gone. I don’t want to lose the friends I have now.”
