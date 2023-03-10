Fancy Nancy touched her pearls as she made her way through the crowds of onlookers. Her brimmed hat shielded her face from the Texas sun. The Good Egg employed large strides as he made his way through the parade route.

Williams/Ledger Elementary kindergarten students enjoyed a Storybook Character Parade as Librarian Savannah Taylor, dressed up as Belle from her favorite book, “Beauty and the Beast,” led the procession. Storybook Character Day is an activity which allows students to share about their favorite storybook character.

