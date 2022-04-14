When Alex Garza entered the pre-Kindergarten classroom at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, he did not say a word. In fact, the 3-year-old had not spoken at all in his short life. Alex is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
“When Alex started school, he couldn’t talk. I worried that he would never be able to,” Alex’s mother, Briana Garza said. “CCISD gave him the best start possible by pointing me in the right direction to get Alex a diagnosis. His teachers have changed his life for the better in so many ways.”
Now in the fourth grade at Clements/Parsons Elementary, 10-year-old Alex carries on full conversations. Talking and telling stories are one of his favorite things to do, said special education teacher, Ashley Anderson, who has served as Alex’s teacher the last two consecutive years.
“When I first started working with Alex in the third grade, he was super shy, and though he made comments and had us laughing occasionally, the change of being in a new classroom was a little daunting for him,” Anderson said. “Then, about two weeks into his time with me, he volunteered to do the letter sounds. From that day on, he volunteered daily and loved when he got to the letter, R, because he could make the ‘AAAARRRRRRRR’ sound. He had the entire class yelling it with him. It was their favorite thing to do all day it seemed. By the end of the year, Alex had all his letter sounds down, and then by the start of this year, we were sounding words out. He is currently working on sounding out words in context, and he is doing amazingly well.”
To assist Alex with learning and mastering new skills, he attends inclusion classes with general education students. Alex learned through inclusion classes two days a week last year but learns through inclusion classes with general education students five days a week this school year. As he enters fifth grade, his final year of elementary school next year, Clements/Parsons Elementary expects to increase Alex’s learning time in general education classes which also helps him learn valuable social skills as he prepares to enter junior high school.
Anderson said she expects Alex to meet this goal, sharing that he is very good with meeting people and making new friends.
“Alex has an amazing, persevering spirit,” Anderson said. “He does not give up on anything and works hard to master new skills.”
April is Autism Awareness Month and CCISD students and staff are wearing blue in support of students diagnosed on the autism spectrum.
“Life with autism is full of ups and downs and so many twists and turns,” Briana Garza said. “But the school staff have been with me in the middle of it all since day one and they are heroes in my eyes. The way that they teach him and care about him blows me away. I feel very lucky to be at Clements/Parsons where students and staff have just completely and fully accepted Alex as the amazing kid he is.”
