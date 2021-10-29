A head wound, a slash across the arm opening up the skin, and a long 4-inch cut running down the calf of the leg. Copperas Cove Junior High students could have been confused with actors in the popular show, “The Walking Dead,” as they learned how to create 3-D fake wounds as part of their theater arts class.
“Students created their own makeup to simulate actual cuts and wounds using two-ply toilet tissue, school glue, base makeup, both cream makeup and powdered makeups to create a variety of wounds, including bruises, burns, cuts, scrapes, claw wounds, bite marks and other inventive wounds they came up with,” said CCJHS Theater Arts Teacher Claudia Briggs. “They learned about and how to use theatre makeup kits and the application of the tissue and glue to create a fake layer of skin. Of course, there was lots of fake blood involved.”
Students were required to use a makeup morgue to create and design their wound for the face, neck, arm or hand. Their creations were labeled with details as if students were going to pass the makeup morgue to the makeup artist to do the application for a funeral setting. Some complexity was required for the designs, but the simulated injuries were simple enough to complete in one class period. Students worked with a partner on who they applied their designs.
Eighth grader J.R. Sanders said the hands-on lesson was educational and fun.
“I learned not to use too much glue on the wound because it became a very big mess and did not dry right,” Sanders said. “The challenge was to use the right amount of (fake) blood.”
The gory lesson met Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills requirements of students using creative expression in production. Students were mandated to apply design, directing, and theatre production concepts and skills as well as create theatrical elements such as artificial injuries.
Sixth grader Kaedynce Foley learned that for a wound to appear realistic, the correct amount of glue must be used and it must dry completely.
“The challenge was to get the edges smooth, so it blended into the actual skin,” Foley said. “My final project was very interesting and truly looked like I was really hurt.”
Several of the Copperas Cove Junior High students will find out if the general public thinks their wound are real when the students fill various roles in the school’s haunted house held at the Copperas Cove Civic Center today and Saturday. It began Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.