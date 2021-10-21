Last Friday, the third and fourth graders of Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary gathered in the Copperas Cove Civic Center for an event put on by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to not only learn more about the environment but also how to take care of it a little better.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB, said the event is important because it teaches kids just how easy it is to pick up trash and appreciate their city a lot more.
“We want for them to learn at a young age that just how important it is to just pick up litter and how much that a piece of litter affects so much in our environment,” Flores-Achmad said about the event.
Two fourth graders, Brandon Gray and Yesenia Martinez, enjoyed the expo but were both too excited to talk about all the things they saw at the event.
“We got to look at artifacts and bones and it was all so cool,” Gray said excitedly.
For Martinez, her favorite part was the performance put on by Lucas Miller, also known as The Singing Zoologist.
“For me, I hope to play an active role so that the kids can learn that they have the power in creating the world they want to live in,” Miller said.
In his performance, the students learned about Monarch butterflies migrating through the area and the importance of planting milkweeds.
As the students were having fun learning more about the environment, their teachers were just as happy watching their students discovering new things about nature.
“If you can do it in a fun way like Mr. Miller is teaching them then that’s amazing and that’s something they can carry on and hopefully see that they don’t just have to be scientists in a laboratory but out in a field too” said Andy Remedies, a fourth-grade science teacher.
Flores-Achmad, and the rest of those involved with KCCB, hope to put on more events like Friday’s so that children can learn through creativity and fun that they can do their part in helping out the environment.
