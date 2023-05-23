Williams/Ledger Elementary third grader Beau Garcia stopped where he was in the cafeteria almost as if he was frozen. He began gasping for air and tried to call for help. That is when classmate Noah Sullivan jumped into action.

“I noticed that Beau seemed upset and then I heard him call for help,” Sullivan said. “I could tell he was choking, so I just went over and started helping him. I saw how to do that Heimlich maneuver on a video and knew what to do.”

