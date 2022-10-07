Copperas Cove High School students returned to school as normal Wednesday after a natural gas leak forced an early end to the day Tuesday.
Lines of cars dotted the area streets as parents scrambled to pick up their children from school as Copperas Cove Police Department officers helped guide traffic.
According to Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns, a construction crew doing site work for the new Career/Technology Education building behind the school mistakenly struck a natural gas line on the school’s property.
In response, gas service was shut off and the school district evacuated affected students into the cafeteria.
“CCHS staff immediately evacuated the area impacted which included the fine arts wing, the athletic annex, and the new gym,” Burns said in a letter to parents Tuesday afternoon.
Not long after the gas line break, which was around 10 a.m. Tuesday, school administrators sent an email to parents instructing them to pick up their students. Those who had parked their personal vehicles in the parking lot adjacent to the cafeteria were released immediately, while those who parked in the athletic annex parking lot were asked not to move their vehicles until after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The process for picking up students from the school was a slow one, as the line of traffic at one point backed up approximately three-quarters of a mile from the school to South First Street.
According to school officials, students were given slips of paper to fill out to ensure staff members returned the student to the correct adult. Parents, likewise, were given similar slips of paper and asked to write the name of their students and their grade so staff members could retrieve them.
Some parents at the school described the process of release as “chaotic.”
Burns took note of comments and calls he had fielded.
“I apologize for the long lines and wait times experienced by our parents and others picking up students,” Burns said. “I have heard from many of you and I understand wanting the process to be smoother, faster, and less cumbersome.”
Burns indicated that the district will work to learn from the response.
“We will be conducting an after-action review and would appreciate any constructive feedback you would like to provide,” Burns said.
Those parents interested in providing feedback to Burns can email him at burnsj@ccisd.com.
