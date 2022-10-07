Cove High 1.jpg

Vehicles with parents of Copperas Cove High School students file slowly into the parking lot Tuesday morning. A gas leak caused by a construction mishap forced the school to release all students for the day.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Copperas Cove High School students returned to school as normal Wednesday after a natural gas leak forced an early end to the day Tuesday.

Lines of cars dotted the area streets as parents scrambled to pick up their children from school as Copperas Cove Police Department officers helped guide traffic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.