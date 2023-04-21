After a lap led by the Copperas Cove High School JROTC, the crowd of a couple hundred people dispersed and was free to walk on their own or participate in activities to show their support for those with autism.
Copperas Cove High teacher Jamie Rosario-Cruz, whose 19-year-old son has autism, was one of the crowd who showed up to S.C. Lee for the district’s annual Autism Awareness Walk.
“I appreciate (the walk),” Rosario-Cruz said. “Not many people know about special education, or they don’t know about autism.”
Rosario-Cruz is a special education teacher at the high school.
“The fact that they’re announcing it, that they’re promoting it, it’s a great thing,” she said of the walk.”
As a special education teacher, about a fifth of her students are somewhere on the autism spectrum.
“It looks completely different,” she said. “As a special education teacher, you see autism one way — like they’re high-functioning, they can talk and everything — and then my son cannot even talk.
“But it’s so many different levels, but it’s a beautiful thing to see them all come together.”
The teacher said her son was diagnosed with autism at the young age of 3. As he was developing, she said she noticed things that he seemed delayed on, such as crawling. When he was diagnosed, she said she did not know what autism was or how it affected her son. Since then, it has been a continual learning process.
When the district holds its annual walks, it does not do so to recognize autism as a disability. Rather, it does so to recognize it as a different ability.
Rosario-Cruz described her son as a happy person with an infectious personality.
“He’s got wonderful people skills,” she said. “Even though he cannot talk, when you meet him, he’s got a smile that can light up a room. And his laugh is contagious.
“And then even though he can’t talk, he’s trying to have a whole conversation with you in his own language. In his mind, he thinks that he sounds like me and you, but it doesn’t come out that way; and it’s a beautiful thing.”
Just as unique as her son is, however, Rosario-Cruz said all individuals with autism are just as unique.
“The measures that work for my son don’t work with others,” she said. “That’s why I’m constantly researching, or I’m constantly looking what I can and cannot do with certain kiddos.”
This year is the seventh time the school district has held the Autism Awareness Walk. It happens in April to coincide with Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, according to Angela Sharp, who is the district’s special education coordinator.
“Through the annual autism walk, Copperas Cove ISD and its community partners seek to foster that awareness and acceptance for all of our students and community members,” Sharp said.
Along the side of the field, different student organizations set up games and crafts for the participants to take part in while they were there. A lot of the activities had something to do with making something colorful.
“We’re just out here recognizing the importance of acceptance and inclusion for all, celebrating that it is our differences that make our world a brighter and more colorful place,” Sharp said.
