Gabbie Hicks is a strong woman. She is a single mother of two children and is a reliable substitute teacher at Hettie Halstead Elementary School. She was teaching in the classroom on Jan. 2, 2020, when she received news that would alter her life’s course, but not her fighting spirit.
Hicks was not feeling her best in December 2019 and made an appointment to see her physician on Jan. 2, 2020. She patiently waited more than a month before receiving the official diagnosis of stage 3 HER 2+, invasive mammary carcinoma. Hicks’ mind raced as she tried to process her worst fear: breast cancer.
“My initial thought was, ‘Who is going to take care of my children?’” Hicks said. “I knew I would get through this because God always has my back, and I began to pray.”
Hicks’ last day in the classroom was Feb. 3, 2020, with her first round of chemotherapy on Feb. 19, 2020. Her treatments were scheduled to go through February 2021. Ultimately, Hicks’ recovery included a double mastectomy and 30 rounds of radiation. On April 19, 2021, doctors told Hicks the news she had fervently prayed to hear. She was cancer-free.
“I’m often asked how did I survive or how did we make it. I always respond with ‘I survived because of the support from my family and Cove village,’” Hicks said.
Hicks’ friends and co-workers created meal trains and helped coordinate transportation until she was able to drive again. Her most grateful days came when she was too tired to move and then there would come a knock at the door from people in the community bringing her cleaning supplies, toys for her kids, flowers, her favorite candies, beautiful handmade cards, meals, and most of all, prayers and the overwhelming feeling of support and kindness.
Hicks is now back in the classroom at Hettie Halstead Elementary, substitute teaching, and taking care of students on a regular basis around her medical appointments.
“Life doesn’t stop when you have cancer. You still have bills due, groceries to be bought, and help with transportation for your children to and from school and activities,” said Hicks, who continues to attend her scheduled medical appointments. “It truly takes a village to get through something like cancer and I am forever grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.