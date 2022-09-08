For Steven Harris, being in a classroom brings back a lot of terrific memories. Harris works as a substitute teacher for Copperas Cove ISD and is no stranger to the district.

“It’s so rewarding being able to teach and work with the children in the same district I went to when I was growing up,” Harris said. “I love to substitute teach because I love being a part of their educational development and being able to make a difference in their day. I really feel a passion for our life skills classes.”

