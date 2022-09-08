For Steven Harris, being in a classroom brings back a lot of terrific memories. Harris works as a substitute teacher for Copperas Cove ISD and is no stranger to the district.
“It’s so rewarding being able to teach and work with the children in the same district I went to when I was growing up,” Harris said. “I love to substitute teach because I love being a part of their educational development and being able to make a difference in their day. I really feel a passion for our life skills classes.”
Substitute teachers ensure students do not miss a beat in their learning when their regular teacher is absent. They’re always willing to jump in at the last-minute to help schools that need coverage.
Copperas Cove ISD has an active roster of substitute teachers who are invaluable to the district such as Jessica Davis, who began working as a volunteer at Clements/Parsons Elementary before transitioning to being a substitute teacher.
“I adore meeting all the future leaders of the world,” Davis said. “Substitute teaching allows me as a disabled veteran to come and enjoy laughter, fun, and make memories.”
Davis has worked as a substitute teacher regularly in the district over the last three years and has worked in all grade levels and on different CCISD campuses.
Substitute teacher Rasha Jackson said being with children makes her happy and she is excited to arrive on a campus and help students learn.
“I like working with kids and seeing them learning every day,” Jackson said. “Seeing the kids gaining knowledge gives me joy.”
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Principal Leah Miller said that while the district has excellent teaching staff, substitute teachers are invaluable to fill in during unexpected absences.
“They help schools provide exceptional education and make learning possible for students every day,” Miller said. “They fill in the gaps wherever needed. They are incredible.”
A retired educator, Judy Wild has worked as a substitute teacher at CCISD since 2016. She is currently substitute teaching at Martin Walker Elementary.
“I like substitute teaching because I get to work with children,” Wild said. “After I retired, I missed it. Substituting gives me that back.”
Copperas Cove ISD substitute teachers must be at least 21 years of age and have the ability to pass a background check and fingerprinting. Substitute daily pay rates are $58 for an instructional aide and $105 for a non-certified substitute teacher.
With a bachelor’s degree, substitute teachers earn the rate of $115 per day or $135 per day for long-term assignments. A certified teacher who is working as a substitute earns $130 per day and $180 per day for long- term assignments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.