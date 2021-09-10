Substitute teachers make sure students do not miss a beat in their learning when their regular teacher is absent. They’re always willing to jump in at the last minute to help schools that need coverage.
Copperas Cove ISD has an active roster of substitute teachers who are invaluable to the district, such as Jessica Davis who began working as a volunteer at Clements/Parsons Elementary before transitioning to a substitute teacher.
“I am going on my second year of being a CCISD sub(stitute) and I love this job,” Davis said. “Subbing makes sure my day is never boring. As a disabled veteran, it brings me joy to come teach when needed and laugh with the students versus just sitting at home. Kids truly do say and do the darndest things.”
Davis works as a substitute teacher regularly in the district and has worked in all grade levels.
It is also Jeremy Cross’ second year as a substitute teacher at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy.
“He’s such a hard worker. He always steps forward to help,” said teacher Jaqueline Mobley. “He’s very child orientated. He’s good with the kids and he’s always kind. He finds the positive in every situation.”
Cross is a regular substitute teacher on the campus which is his preference.
“I like seeing the kids’ smiles every day,” Cross said. “I really like working at Mae Stevens because everyone works as a team.”
Throughout their careers, substitute teachers have the unique opportunity to work with many students and positively impact many lives, said Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy Principal Leah Miller.
“They help schools provide exceptional education and make learning possible for students every day,” Miller said. “They fill in the gaps wherever needed. They are incredible.”
Copperas Cove ISD substitute teachers must be at least 21 years of age and have the ability to pass a background check and fingerprinting. Substitute daily pay rates are $58 for an instructional aide and $75 for a substitute teacher. With a bachelor’s degree, substitute teachers earn the rate of $100 per day. A certified teacher who is working as a substitute earns $150 per day. To apply, visit www.ccisd.com/273798_3.
