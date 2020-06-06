COPPERAS COVE – Some elementary Copperas Cove students will be back in class on Monday as summer school gets underway on the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary campus. High school athletes will also begin strength and conditioning work. The return of students will include proper social distancing, frequent hand sanitation, and groups of 10 or less.
Elementary students who need additional instruction to succeed to the next grade level will attend summer school as well as English-As-A-Second-Language students, said Copperas Cove ISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley.
“Copperas Cove ISD Elementary Summer School will be using a face-to-face model,” Crawley said. “We care about the safety of our students and staff and will provide a safe learning environment for them.”
In addition to proper social distancing and frequent hand sanitation, 10 or fewer students will be in each classroom. Students and staff are subject to temperature checks prior to entering the building and will be subject to temperature checks. Students and staff are required to wear masks. No water fountains will be available for us and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles or one will be provided. Students may bring their own breakfast and lunch or meals will be served to them in the classroom. School supplies are provided to students.
Off-campus instruction will be provided to both junior high and high school students attending summer school. CCISD will continue to provide laptops for these students.
Meanwhile, the University Interscholastic League will allow summer strength and conditioning to begin on Monday with detailed requirements. Athletes must make it through health screening questions before entering facilities and practice social distancing while entering and exiting campus. Coaches have developed entry and exit plan for each facility. Athletes must also practice hand washing and hand sanitation while on campus. They also must come dressed to train, as locker rooms will be closed. All water fountains and school water devices will not be available. CCISD will provide single use water bottles for athletes that not bring their own.
“This is a great opportunity get our kids back on campus. We could not be more excited about our preparation for 2020-2021 seasons,” CCISD Athletic Director Jason Hammett said. “The UIL has set forth guidelines that will allow for the return to working together while protecting the health and safety of our athletes. The process being back to 100% normal will not be quick but June 8 is the beginning.”
Athletic facilities will be cleaned with disinfecting mist sprayed on all surfaces between each use by groups of athletes. Ultra-violet light sanitizer wands, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant spray cleaner will be in use throughout the workouts.
Copperas Cove ISD Director of Bands Tony Chapa said his department is planning activities for July for summer band camp.
