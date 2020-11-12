Little girls, little boys, their moms and even their grandmothers look forward to what has become a holiday tradition in Copperas Cove — the Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant.
The sixth annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant is part of the holiday festivities from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at Cadence Church, 815 E. Business Highway 190, Suite B, in Copperas Cove. The pageant in previous years was held at the civic center. But, the Krist Kindl Markt has moved inside the civic center this year and the pageant was moved to Cadence Church in Copperas Cove.
As the name indicates, all proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community. This year, the pageant is the community service project of Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier whose platform of service is the Blessings in a Backpack Program to provide weekend meals to Copperas Cove ISD students in need.
“Poverty and its effects among children are an issue in our community that is commonly overlooked. I want to not only bring awareness to the issue but also use this time to help make a difference in our community,” the Copperas Cove High School sophomore said. “Money raised through the Krist Kindl Charity Pageant will provide weekend meals for students at Hettie Halstead Elementary School.”
The entry fee for the pageant is $50 and all contestants receive a custom crafted medal. The pageant is open to all girls/women ages 0-50+ years and boys 0-8 years. Contestants can sign up online through Sunday at http://kristkindlpageant.myfreesites.net/.
Winners will receive crowns custom made specifically for the Krist Kindl Markt Pageant along with double satin embroidered banners. The newly crowned royalty will be provided a float to ride in the Copperas Cove and Killeen Christmas Parades courtesy of Domino’s Pizza.
All judges are reigning titleholders. Pageant score sheets will be emailed to all contestants upon request.
Vendors are also encouraged to host a booth at the pageant.
More information is available on the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page in the events section or by emailing kristkindlpageant@gmail.com.
