Some Copperas Cove residents jumped in a cold pool for the 21st consecutive year — as is tradition for the annual Polar Bear Plunge — in foggy weather Saturday morning.
Around 30 to 40 different people surrounded the South Park Pool in Copperas Cove on Saturday around 9 a.m. before all jumping in the cold water at the same time. The temperature outside was about 50 degrees.
The tradition is 21 years in the making, and one of the people that helped start it all and has participated in every plunge since, was there to talk about the plunge once again.
Adam Redmond is a Copperas Cove resident and he was doing the plunge with his two sons, Noah and Wyatt.
“I’ve lived in Cove since ‘79 and I’ve always wanted to do it, and then five years ago when I started doing it, I just fell in love with it. It’s fun. It’s something to do,” Adam Redmond said.
Noah and Wyatt also talked about why they enjoy doing the plunge with their family.
“It’s just fun spending time with them and really getting to enjoy the cold water,” Noah said.
“This is something exciting to do and it’s something we can do every year and look forward to, and it’s exhilarating to do every year,” Wyatt said.
John Gallen, a former Copperas Cove city councilman and current trustee on the CCISD school board, said he originated the idea while he was on the council.
“I’m a transplanted northerner, now I’m a Texan, I was born in Wisconsin and I went to high school and college there. They used to do that in Lake Michigan, I never did it up there but … I said, heck it’s warmer in Texas, let’s do it down here,” Gallen said. “It was just something to get the community involved and create an event that a lot of people and families can do.”
He added that over the 21 years, the plunge has happened in all kinds of different weather conditions from sunny and nice to one year with a little snow on the ground.
In years past, the Polar Bear Plunge has been preceded by a 5K run that is part of the CenTex Race Series.
This year’s 5K is virtual and participants can still complete it through Sunday.
Participants must register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/5KRuntothePolarBearPlunge.
The route is three laps around the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. A map of the route can be viewed at the city’s Facebook page.
Once finished, participants will post their individual results on the same website. Those who place in their respective age groups will be notified after the race is complete for their medal pick-up.
The cost of the 5K is $15. This event is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
