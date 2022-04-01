Thanks to Tasha and Scottie Roberts, owners of the recently opened Taste of Cove Food Truck Park, city residents and visitors can now stop downtown, sit a spell in the shade, and enjoy fresh tacos, hot dogs, German food, Caribbean dishes, and even some Iraqi-flavored cuisine.
The 4,400-square-foot facility at 105 W. Avenue E celebrated its grand opening last Saturday along with a birthday bash to commemorate the city of Copperas Cove’s founding 143 years ago.
Tasha Roberts, a Killeen resident who also owns another business in Cove, was all smiles as dozens of local people and a few out-of-towners lined up for lunch at the park’s six food trucks.
“I’m excited,” she said, prior to the noon grand opening. “I have a ton of emotion.
“We’ve had our food truck (Sporty Dogg) going for about six years now. I work in Austin at the University of Texas and food trucks are everywhere in Austin. I would see the food truck parks there and think that would be a good idea here. Lo and behold, one popped up in Killeen.
“I thought, ‘Man, I wanted to do that, but somebody beat us to it.’ I own a business down the street – Babies N Things – so I decided maybe if I find a spot in Cove … we bought the property right before COVID hit and so there were some setbacks. Over this past summer – 2021 – we worked with the city engineer and RNC Construction to get it built.
“I’m happy that we can finally provide something for the city that hopefully they’ll be proud of.”
Two of Roberts’ friends, Ronald and Margo Washington, traveled from San Antonio for the grand opening with their fur baby, an 8-month-old Cane Corso named Mia. The Washingtons said they wouldn’t have missed the chance to be a part of the big event.
“I think it’s awesome,” Margo said. “Because of the pandemic, it still allows people to get out and keep their social distance. You don’t feel like you’re crowded together, like in a restaurant. I got some Caribbean food — curried chicken with peas and rice — and it’s excellent.”
Ronald added: “I think this is great. I’m waiting to get a chili dog from Sporty Dogg.”
Another of those on hand for the grand opening was Cove’s Mayor Pro Tem Fred Chavez, who read a mayoral proclamation and helped cut a birthday cake celebrating the city’s founding in 1879 as a small farming and ranching community. With a population now standing at 37,225, Cove is the largest city in Coryell County, followed by Gatesville and McGregor.
“It’s amazing,” Chavez said, adding that early residents of Copperas Cove were tenacious, regardless how harsh the conditions were. “They stayed and they thrived, and we’re going to continue to grow. We’ll hit 50K (population) before you know it.”
About the food truck park, Chavez said, “I am blown away. I think it’s fantastic to see the entrepreneurship, the ingenuity, and the care and planning of this thing. This is exactly what this city needed. It’s a hub to bring people in to the downtown and to enjoy our city.
“I think it’s the first step in a long line of upgrades to the downtown that we need to work on.”
The park will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Individual trucks will be open various hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.