GATESVILLE — Lack of employment is one of the leading causes of recidivism — the tendency for convicted criminals to commit crime again — and to address the issue, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials are creating new programs to try and make sure a vast majority of inmates have jobs to go to when they are released from prison.

Last week, TDCJ hosted a second Skills Demonstration and Career Expo at the Crain and Hilltop units in Gatesville to allow inmates to showcase newly acquired jobs skills for prospective employers from throughout the region. A total of 59 female inmates participated in the demonstration of culinary arts (cooking), electrical work, welding, and truck driving skills for dozens of these “second-chance” employers, who can receive various incentives like tax credits and bond protections from the state for hiring formerly incarcerated workers.

