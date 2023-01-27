GATESVILLE — Lack of employment is one of the leading causes of recidivism — the tendency for convicted criminals to commit crime again — and to address the issue, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials are creating new programs to try and make sure a vast majority of inmates have jobs to go to when they are released from prison.
Last week, TDCJ hosted a second Skills Demonstration and Career Expo at the Crain and Hilltop units in Gatesville to allow inmates to showcase newly acquired jobs skills for prospective employers from throughout the region. A total of 59 female inmates participated in the demonstration of culinary arts (cooking), electrical work, welding, and truck driving skills for dozens of these “second-chance” employers, who can receive various incentives like tax credits and bond protections from the state for hiring formerly incarcerated workers.
The event was a collaboration between TDCJ, the Windham School District, and Central Texas College to let potential employers see the results of various prison education programs.
Tara Lukehart, site director for Central Texas College’s Gatesville service area, said just prior to Wednesday’s presentations that CTC had 13 inmates complete the college’s culinary arts/restaurant operations program, and she thinks the Career Expo is an excellent follow-up to help the state move toward its goal of placing more inmates in jobs when they get out.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Lukehart, a Salado resident and former unit instructor in the state prison system. “It’s a way to showcase the students’ abilities and what they’ve learned. I really applaud TDCJ and Windham School District for all the work they put into this (and) to actually bring employers onto the unit to see our students doing what they have learned.”
One of the inmates who has worked to earn a commercial driver’s license and is planning a career in truck driving when she is released in four months is 50-year-old Tandelyn Voigt, a former resident of New Braunfels who worked in newspaper distribution before she was arrested in 2020 and jailed on a drug-related crime. She spent 16 months in a county facility before coming to state prison in May 2021.
“It’s been a very humbling experience,” the mother of two said. “It’s something you obviously don’t plan for. Not something you ever see yourself doing. But when you’re in it, you have a choice to either continue your old ways or to make the best of the situation.
“Since I’ve been in TDCJ, I’ve gotten my certification for fiber optics installation, and I thought, OK, that’s what I’m going to do. Then I came to this unit and got into truck driving, and I don’t see myself doing anything else. I feel like the amount of time that I’ve been here — getting two (job) certifications — is making the best of my situation. There’s no reason to be undignified about it. You just have to make the best of it. That’s what I feel like I’ve done.
“There’s over 100,000 jobs available in the trucking industry right now, so if there’s any limitations, it’s going to be because I put them on myself, and that’s not going to happen. I’m waiting to start the rest of my life, and the future is bright.”
Billy Hirsch, director of TDCJ’s Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics Division, which employs inmates for work duty that also teaches them about such things as welding, transportation, furniture making, warehousing, garment manufacturing, crops and equipment, livestock, said the prison system has a goal of seeing 95 percent of the state’s inmate population employed prior to being released by the year 2030.
“We’re committed to that plan,” Hirsch said “What we do is, we use inmates to do the labor, which gives them some skills they might use when they go out into the world. For the most part, inside our division, inmates want to be there. The first step in recovery in anything is you making that step. They’ve made that step and they’re committed to it, so we’re committed to them as well, to help them be successful.
“We’ve got several success stories. You can go online and see some of those. I can tell you I have a truck driver that currently works for me who was formerly incarcerated. He went through our truck driving program, came back, started working for us, and when he made parole, we hired him. He drives each and every day for us now and is one of our better workers.”
Another inmate experiencing success is 34-year-old Lana Kristine O’Connell of Grand Prairie, just outside Dallas, who was sentenced to 10 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has been incarcerated for five-and-a-half years, has an annual parole hearing coming up in six months, and has completed both levels of the electrical certification program.
“It was tricky at first,” O’Connell said, explaining that she hopes to go into industrial maintenance when she is released. “Electricity is scary, especially when you first come in. But they started from the ground up with the theory and the practice, and you learn each step. It became more and more interesting as I went along.
“I really enjoyed it. This is what I want to do in the world. Having all the certificates and the knowledge, and feeling comfortable with it … I feel I can build on it in the world.”
