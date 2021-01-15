A community partnership and matching grant from the Texas Education Agency are assisting Copperas Cove ISD with its goal of every student having a computer device.
The city of Copperas Cove allocated $118,112.50 of its Coronavirus Relief Funds to facilitate distance learning in CCISD, which applied for a matching grant from the Texas Education Agency resulting in $236,225, used to purchase 865 laptops for district use.
Mayor Bradi Diaz said the city of Copperas Cove and the school district have collaborated in various ways throughout the past, but it is even more important during the pandemic.
“It was such a rewarding and satisfying opportunity and experience to be able to make a difference in the lives of our young students during such uncertain and challenging times,” Diaz said.
The city government will see a dramatic return on the investment, including smart procurement, increased access to online learning for students and access to family telehealth care.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the school district and the city enjoy a positive working relationship.
“In a community our size, it is imperative for entities to engage in relationships to leverage limited resources to meet community needs,” he said. “Currently, the school district and city share a number of facilities, such as ball fields, stadiums, auditoriums, and gymnasiums in order to provide our community with resources for a variety of events that enhance the quality of life for our students and community members.
“In addition, we partner with the Copperas Cove Police Department to provide school resource officers who serve the 11 campuses within CCISD to ensure the safety of students and staff. In our latest joint endeavor, the City of Copperas Cove and Copperas Cove ISD joined ranks to expand the ability of CCISD students to have access to the technological devices needed for virtual learning.”
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said when the city was allocated funds from the coronavirus relief act in 2020, the city and CCISD worked together to identify possible needs of the district and seek a funding solution.
“Prior to knowing any relief funding would be available from the federal and state governments, CCISD and the city partnered together to serve home-delivered, hot meals to seniors before Meals on Wheels expanded its meal delivery program,” Haverlah said. “Through the dedicated work of our Emergency Management Coordinator, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, a way was found to utilize the CRF to fund some of CCISD’s laptop purchases to allow students to study virtually.
“It is inspiring to see our organizations work together, develop innovative solutions and overcome hurdles that many other cities and ISDs are not able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.