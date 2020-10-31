Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher Stephanie Williams understands that every child does not learn the same way. It is Williams’ quiet enthusiasm and focus on student learning that earned her the honor of Williams/Ledger Elementary’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“Stephanie is the model of professionalism and positivity. She has a ‘can do’ attitude that is focused on doing what’s best for students and meeting their diverse learning needs,” said former principal and nominator, Marla Sullivan. “Whether she’s in a team meeting, facilitating professional development, or facilitating a group meeting to determine whether or not a student is eligible for special education services, Stephanie Williams models professionalism at the highest levels.
“She embodies selfless, servant leadership while modeling our campus beliefs, most often without any recognition or special acknowledgement.”
Williams is now in her sixth year of teaching and has developed a classroom that is safe and nurturing. She provides special education instruction for students in kindergarten-fifth grades.
“Our students are comfortable asking questions and taking risks, knowing that mistakes are all part of the learning process,” Sullivan said. “Stephanie encourages her students and challenges them to push themselves and learn new skills. She builds a positive rapport with her students, their families and her colleagues. She is well prepared and matches her teaching styles to her students’ learning styles.
“Under her leadership, our special education team is efficient in responding to students’ needs as well as with the vast paperwork responsibilities that are an inherent part of documentation with special education.”
Instructional coach Tanya Dwyer said Williams is a quiet force.
“She moves skillfully in the background, often helping teachers across the campus every day,” Dwyer said. “She is a knowledgeable source of information, guides with gentle patience and her willingness to be a team player is simply unmatched. Her calm demeanor and unique expressions of her personal style inspire a love for sense of self, courage to be unique and expresses the importance of having role models for all students to be able to see a reflection of themselves daily.”
Assistant Principal Deanna Thompson said Williams brings a high level of professionalism and positive energy to the campus.
“She actively pursues ways to help our students achieve at their highest levels and models positive communication to both staff and students,” Thompson said. “She is diligent in integrating high interest, hands-on activities with high-level questioning and maximizes teaching opportunities with her students. Students are able to make connections between the content they are learning and real-world experiences and engage at the highest levels in her classroom. Her passion for special education students permeates her planning as well as her instruction and benefits all learners.”
