Candice Bower is a teacher at Martin Walker Elementary School who epitomizes democratic values. She proudly served in the U.S. Army for five years and is continuing her service to others as a teacher.
Principal Earl Parcell nominated Bower for the local post VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year award. Bower not only won VFW Post 8577 Elementary Teacher of the Year, but she advanced to the District 14 VFW Teacher of the Year contest where she also was selected and is now representing Central Texas in the Texas VFW Elementary Teacher of the Year competition.
“Mrs. Bower teaches students respect, courtesy, mathematics, how to read, and above all, an appreciation for learning,” Parcell said. “In addition to her extreme commitment to teaching students, Mrs. Bower serves students in many capacities and, often times, on short notice.
“Her primary assignment was as a virtual kindergarten teacher. She made the transition back into the face-to-face classroom to fill a need. In addition to serving as a virtual teacher, Mrs. Bower has been someone who is counted on to help the team anywhere on campus when we are short personnel. She is a total team player.”
Bower’s teaching videos for her kindergarten students have gone viral on Facebook. Bower is dressed up as a super hero complete with mask and cape and teaches her lesson as if she is reporting from the scene while talking into a microphone shaped like a pizza wedge.
“Mrs. Bower is resilient, passionate and full of enthusiasm. She is relentless in her desire to connect with her students,” Parcell said. “As a virtual kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Bower has gone above and beyond the call of duty when creating her asynchronous instructional lessons.
“While her students are learning from home, she has gone to great lengths to bring the virtual classroom alive. She is extremely aware of each of her students, deploys an energy in her videos that is infectious and even dresses in content related attire to help make better connections with her students. She teaches her students to be kind, to be appreciative, and to be thankful and models these expectations through all of her actions.”
Bower was surprised to be nominated for VFW Teacher of the Year so early in her career in education.
“It is important to me to instill patriotism and citizenship into our students at a very young age so they can appreciate the value of patriotism and selflessness of our men and women who serve this country,” Bower said. “Respect and loyalty are two very important things I teach my students every day within the classroom, so they can take pride knowing they live in a free country.”
The winners of the Texas VFW Teacher of the Year contests will be announced in January.
Bower will be honored at the local VFW Post 8577 on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.