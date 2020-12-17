Copperas Cove, TX (76522)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

A few showers this evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.