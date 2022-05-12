DeQuetta Anderson fills a variety of roles at Copperas Cove High School and each of these roles is crucial to student success. For the last two years, Anderson has served as the CCHS Army Youth Programs in Your Neighborhood program coordinator.
“Mrs. Anderson is always willing to help wherever help is needed and is a blessing to have on the campus,” said CCHS Principal Jimmy Shuck, who selected Anderson as the 2022 CCHS Paraprofessional of the Year. “She is one of the most outstanding employees on the high school campus. Mrs. Anderson is not only a woman of strong character who creates relationships with students and staff, but she has a strong, dedicated work ethic. She is always helpful on campus and will take on any responsibility or job that needs to be covered — no questions asked.”
Anderson has assisted with hall duty, bathroom monitoring, testing, and running CCHS Student Services. She has also stepped in when the campus needed a substitute teacher coordinator.
“This was in a very trying time of filling gaps to ensure students were with the very best person possible on days when their teacher couldn’t be here,” Shuck said. “She puts 100 percent effort into her work and encourages others to do the same.”
As the AYPYN Coordinator, Anderson is responsible for running Bulldawg University, monitoring tutorials, tracking Bulldawg points, running The Bulldawg Store, and overseeing all operations of the program.
“Mrs. Anderson is always assessing and adjusting the program to aide and assist the students at CCHS,” Shuck said.
Anderson has been crucial in implementing the one-to-one laptop initiative on the campus. She continues to handle the initial laptop check out to new students or replacement devices for current students.
Anderson also runs the Hero School Access program, a new Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports system, for the CCHS campus. She effectively implemented the Hero point system to track student behavior throughout the school. Anderson maintains each student’s points and assists with the tracking system for demerits. Anderson mans the CCHS Hero Store during lunch periods for students to cash in their positive behavior points for rewards.
“Mrs. Anderson always lets students know how proud she is of them and encourages positive behavior to continue,” Shuck said. “CCHS staff are so grateful to have the support from Mrs. Anderson as she has stepped into so many roles this year. Her determination and work ethic are contagious, inspiring others to follow her model.”
