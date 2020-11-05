Theresa Purnell is not new to winning. Being singled out for her teaching abilities is an experience she enjoyed in 2014 when she was named the Timber Ridge Elementary teacher of the year. Joining the House Creek Elementary staff in the 2019-2020 school year, it did not take long before the skills of this gifted math teacher were apparent.
Her approach to engage students in the learning process earned her the honor of 2020 House Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Purnell taught math for 10 years prior to taking the position as an interventionist at House Creek Elementary. Principal Todd Williams said Purnell immediately made a positive impact with 20 of 23 students showing growth in math knowledge, with 10 of those students showing triple-digit growth.
“During the first semester, the school had a fifth grade teacher leave her job and Mrs. Purnell willingly stepped into that position so that students would not fall behind. She immediately got students on track and kept them engaged and learning until the district could hire another teacher who was qualified to teach those classes,” Williams said. “Theresa has been a leader for instruction at our campus by training teachers in all grade levels in math instruction.”
Purnell also shared her strategies for effective teaching and learning for students during a roundtable discussion with elementary principals. Purnell also provides training for all teachers through professional development workshops.
“Theresa is a person of high character and conducts herself always as a professional,” Williams said. “She has established connections with all of her students, inspiring them to show growth in learning.
“More importantly, Theresa is a graduate of the Copperas Cove ISD and has come back to serve the students by making a positive difference in their education and social growth. She is the kind of teacher that will be successful no matter where she teaches students.”
Purnell teaches with the approach of involving her students in the learning, said Williams.
“Students become involved in the learning with every lesson. She uses research to get students engaged, knowing that when students become bored and apathetic, learning diminishes,” Williams said. “Mrs. Purnell is a teacher dedicated to student success. She uses proven methods when instructing her students in class. She holds very high expectations for her students and provides students with differentiated lessons to fit their needs.
“The students that Mrs. Purnell works with in intervention consistently show growth on the districts benchmark assessments. She collaborates with our teachers and uses data to identify student gaps in understanding and performance. She is definitely an asset to our campus and to the school district.”
