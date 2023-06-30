Tears welled up in Brenda Stanford’s eyes as she packed up the last of her things at Copperas Cove High School. After 50 years of educating students, the tenured teacher is retiring. It is bittersweet.

“It doesn’t seem like 50 years. Where did the years all go? Educating students has been my life — my blood flow. It is who I am and who I always wanted to be,” said Stanford who is remarrying and moving to the Lake Whitney area. “I know it is time to excel in retirement, but I will miss the daily interaction with students and teachers.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.