The concept that is necessary for understanding fractions, decimals, and percentages is relevant in understanding rhythm. A literate musician is required to continually subdivide beats to arrive at the correct interpretation of rhythmic notation.
Clements/Parsons Elementary Music Teacher Kelly Thompson understands the relationship between music and math when teaching students every day.
“Kelly Thompson has been employed by the district for over ten years. She began as a substitute teacher and is now completing her principal certification,” said Principal Jennifer Maples. “Mrs. Thompson was a paraprofessional, Pre-K3 teacher, fourth grade math and science teacher, and fifth grade reading summer schoolteacher and now leads our music program on campus. During the 2020 – 2021 school year, Mrs. Thompson provided support for third grade math in addition to teaching music.”
Thompson organizes all music performances on campus. In addition to leading the school’s specials program, she is the founder of the Sunshine Committee and the campus technology expert, said Maples.
“In addition to being the campus techy, Mrs. Thompson is a member of the district technology committee, and helps trial and train all new programs,” Maples said. “As a leader of the Sunshine Committee, Kelly is known to support the staff and surprise them with goodies.”
In 2021, Thompson completed her leadership intern hours on the Clements/Parsons campus. She supported the campus with behavior response, building relationship with students, coach teachers, and establishing relationships with parents. This school year, Thompson was selected to lead the teacher mentor/mentee program. As the mentor advisor, she helps support the new teachers and provide guidance when needed.
“Clements/Parsons is very fortunate to have such a wonderful employee who believes in helping all stakeholders involved in the quality instruction of our students,” Maples said.
Thompson was selected as the Clements/Parsons Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year.
