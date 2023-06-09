Christina Newberry

Christina Newberry

 Courtesy Photo

Hettie Halstead Elementary teacher Christina Newberry is one of a number of individuals to find a job that she loves. Grounded by her personal faith, Newberry has more than 16 years teaching experience. During these years, she has taught pre-kindergarten, second grade, third grade, and is currently the lead interventionist on her campus, working with students in small groups or one-on-one to help them reach grade level academics.

“Christina looks for new and different ways to help her students master the content. She is a leader among her peers and serves as a mentor to new teachers,” Principal Billie Diaz said. “She looks beyond the surface and sees the underlying needs of both her students and mentees and actively seeks ways to meet these needs. She builds positive relationships with her students and their families and adds value to the Hettie Halstead Elementary community.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.