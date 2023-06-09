Hettie Halstead Elementary teacher Christina Newberry is one of a number of individuals to find a job that she loves. Grounded by her personal faith, Newberry has more than 16 years teaching experience. During these years, she has taught pre-kindergarten, second grade, third grade, and is currently the lead interventionist on her campus, working with students in small groups or one-on-one to help them reach grade level academics.
“Christina looks for new and different ways to help her students master the content. She is a leader among her peers and serves as a mentor to new teachers,” Principal Billie Diaz said. “She looks beyond the surface and sees the underlying needs of both her students and mentees and actively seeks ways to meet these needs. She builds positive relationships with her students and their families and adds value to the Hettie Halstead Elementary community.”
Diaz selected Newberry as the 2023 Hettie Halstead Elementary Teacher of the Year and describes her as a highly engaging teacher who is committed to student success.
“Although she serves students in several grade levels, she gets to know each individual student and his or her background. She is keenly aware of the educational, physical, and emotional needs of her students and solicits support from both campus and community resources to ensure that her students’ needs are met,” Diaz said. “In the last two years, Christina has worked with some of our highest need students who struggled to experience any level of success in the traditional classroom setting. Christina takes each of these students under her wings and each of them has been able to learn and grow socially, emotionally, and academically.”
This year, Newberry was awarded a Copperas Cove Education Foundation grant for the purchase of an “Inchy the Bookworm” book vending machine. The purpose of this is to promote positive behavior choices on campus, as students can purchase books with coins they are awarded for positive behavior.
“Christina has to be the most giving and positive person I know. She is constantly encouraging and lifting others up with kind words. She gives her time to help others as well,” Diaz said. “While she was second and third grade teacher, she served as the team leader. She consistently models professionalism by meeting deadlines and maintaining open communication with her colleagues. She goes above and beyond to be involved in all aspects of campus life.”
Newberry serves as a co-sponsor of Hettie Halstead Elementary Student Council to help develop student leaders and inspire high levels of community service.
“Under her leadership, our students have participated in the Fort Hood Area Recycle Bowl and won the first place award for five of the past six years. They also won the Fort Hood Area Youth Environmental Ambassador Award in 2022 and again in 2023,” Diaz said. “The student council she co-sponsors was most recently awarded a grant from the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful program to help beautify the school grounds.”
