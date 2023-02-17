Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher Joshua Salinas shows a student where to add more water to plants in the school garden. He bends down to the students’ level to show some of the fruits of their labor as both flowers and vegetables begin to show themselves in the early stages.
Salinas is the adviser for Williams/Ledger Elementary’s horticulture club. In addition to the after-school learning that takes place in the garden, Salinas also incorporates activities into his classroom that support the club’s purpose.
“He also tutors students after school and spends countless hours searching for activities and programs that will not only help his students grow, but thrive,” Principal Tracie Phillips said.
Salinas has worked as a classroom teacher for nine years and has taught kindergarten, first, third and fifth grade students. He currently holds the rank of major in the U.S. Army Reserves with 22 years of combined active-duty and reserve military service.
“Mr. Salinas has an extensive military background and is a shining example, especially when working with young children, of what we want our students to model,” Phillips said. “Building strong citizenship skills and empowering our youngest students to be proud of themselves and their country and community is such a crucial step in building the foundation for a lifetime of citizenship.”
Salinas currently serves as the grade level chairman for the first grade at Williams/Ledger Elementary, which brings with it added responsibility.
“He is a dedicated professional who excels in all that he does,” Phillips said. “He delivers content in all subjects to his students both in and outside the classroom. He has an amazing relationship with his students, and he works diligently to build strong partnerships with the students’ parents. He is always prepared for his classes and plans in advance for any activities that the students may be participating in.”
Salinas earned his high school diploma after passing the General Educational Development Test at a local community college and then joined the military. He later earned his bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees prior to becoming a classroom teacher.
Salinas was named the Williams/Ledger Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.