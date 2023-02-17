Joshua Salinas

Joshua Salinas

Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher Joshua Salinas shows a student where to add more water to plants in the school garden. He bends down to the students’ level to show some of the fruits of their labor as both flowers and vegetables begin to show themselves in the early stages.

Salinas is the adviser for Williams/Ledger Elementary’s horticulture club. In addition to the after-school learning that takes place in the garden, Salinas also incorporates activities into his classroom that support the club’s purpose.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.