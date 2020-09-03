Copperas Cove Junior High teacher Sable Stephens-Wilson works with students who are struggling readers. She is best able to apply her teaching skills with dyslexic students, and students leave her class as better readers.
Principal Robert Turner said students make huge gains in Wilson’s class as they work through the reading program she designed.
“Mrs. Wilson is even able to get students who have never passed reading STAAR to a passing level,” Turner said. “Students make significant growth in Mrs. Wilson’s class that also carries over to their other classes. Mrs. Wilson helps struggling readers find joy in reading which really takes a special individual to accomplish.”
Wilson has been a teacher for 23 years and currently works as an interventionist working with students one-on-one or in very small groups to enhance their academic skills and increase their knowledge to meet grade-level requirements.
But, Wilson doesn’t rest on her laurels. She is constantly researching and implementing new methods of teaching and working to stay on abreast of the ever-changing world of education.
“Mrs. Wilson is dedicated to her students and is passionate about her work. She builds positive relationships with all her students and continuously finds ways to connect to them,” Turner said. “Her students are always excited to come to her class and learn. Students come to her room willing and ready to work. She never writes office referrals because there is simply not a need.
Students respect Mrs. Wilson and want to perform at their best for her. Mrs. Wilson has a collaborative approach to instruction where students are actively involved and participating. Not only does Mrs. Wilson develop positive rapport with her students, she helps her students build positive relationships amongst each other.
“Wilson has created a classroom environment where her students know that success is attainable, and she will stop at nothing to get them there. Her students know that it is her top priority to know them as individuals, know their potential, and motivate them to rise to it,” Turner said.
Wilson also serves as a mentor to new teachers and successfully coaches new teachers by being a model of what clear routines, classroom management, data-driven instruction, and high expectations should look like.
“Even though Mrs. Wilson is a seasoned teacher, she is humble and always looking for ways to grow and improve as an educator,” Turner said. “Mrs. Wilson works diligently to find ways to motivate and inspire her students. She advocates for them and teaches them to advocate for themselves. She sees potential in everyone.”
