Martin Walker Elementary teacher Molly Goldschmeding’s world belongs to her students. She is simply living her dream by being a teacher.
On Wednesday, Goldschmeding returned for her second year of teaching at the same school where she started her career. As students enter the classroom each day, they read a special message from Goldschmeding starting their day off in a positive vein. Goldschmeding posted an anchor chart on the whiteboard stating the 22 reasons she loves her students with one reason specific to each student in the class.
“Mrs. Goldschmeding, the teacher, embodies all the qualities and attributes of teachers that kids read about in books. She is a model of professionalism and personifies dedication. She routinely arrives early and always spends significant time in her classroom over holidays and on weekends preparing for the next lesson for her students,” said principal Earl Parcell. “As a result, she is always prepared and every visit to her classroom yields evidence of a teacher clearly in command of her domain.
“While Mrs. Goldschmeding never appears to be working harder than her students, nothing could be farther from the truth. Mrs. Goldschmeding is constantly thinking forward, making connections, and noting adjustments so to best meet student needs while also making steady overall progress with her original lesson plan. She accepts change with tremendous grace.
“While problems or challenges are inevitable, Mrs. Goldschmeding can be counted on to meet every problem with a student-centric solution.”
Parcell said Goldschmeding never misses deadlines, is never without a smile, and is always with kids.
“Whenever you want to find Mrs. Goldschmeding, you need look no further than her students. She will be somewhere in the room completely engaged with a student or two or three,” Parcell said. “Her behaviors, mannerisms and attitude with students and staff are ultra-positive. Her enthusiasm is reciprocated by her students and is clearly evident in each and every student- teacher interaction.”
Goldschmeding actively listens to her students. She not only listens to them academically, but also pays attention to their behavior, disposition, attitude, and overall spirit. She always stops whatever she is doing to listen to her students.
“Her connection to her students is effortless. She cultivates trust and positive relationships with her students beginning on day one,” Parcell said. “She has an exquisite ability to validate each one of her students while also maintaining control of her classroom and lessons. Her teaching style reflects passion, dedication, and preparedness. Mrs. Goldschmeding’s genuine nature, affection, extremely high expectations and love for students clearly resonate and inspire her students to learn.”
Goldschmeding was selected as the 2021 Martin Walker Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year.
