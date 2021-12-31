More than 150 Copperas Cove Junior High students in teacher Mary Mobley’s principles of hospitality and tourism as well as her the Farm 2 Table classes completed the second phase of their food handler training course accredited by the Department of State Health Services and provided by the city of Copperas Cove Compliance Department. Students are not charged for the courses or the exam. The certification is good for two years allowing students to immediately accept a job handling food.
Mobley heads the Career and Technology Department at CCJHS, working with teachers to prepare students for the world of work.
“Mrs. Mobley is a tremendous teacher. Our career and technology education department has thrived with her at the helm of the Principles of Human Services pathway,” said Principal Jeff Shannon. “Mrs. Mobley is passionate about this field of study and conveys the importance of this career path to all her students. In the time I have been at CCJHS, she and I have had discussions with our high school coordinators about the improvements we can make that will help to grow the CTE department.”
Mobley’s students competed in a cooking competition for their semester exam. The contestants were given specific ingredients that they had to somehow incorporate into their dishes.
“The judges included a chef instructor from Central Texas College and two recent CTC culinary program graduates,” Mobley said. “The students took away valuable critiques and had an amazing learning experience.”
Mobley’s students were required to demonstrate their problem-solving, STEM, and teamwork skills by building the tallest marshmallow tower using miniature marshmallows and toothpicks. The project required an understanding of science, technology, engineering, and math to keep the towers remaining upright as they increased in height.
“Her drive will get us to the next level, with efforts to engage our students in courses that will ultimately get them high school credits,” Shannon said. “She is an advocate for anything that supports student success.”
Just in time for the holidays, Mobley’s students learned the art of sublimation printing. The new technique they learned resulted in perfect gifts for families and friends.
“In the classroom, Mrs. Mobley is well versed in instructional strategies that engage students’ interactions to help them learn,” Shannon said. “She manages her classroom with many effective approaches. Mrs. Mobley is well liked by all her students and has a rapport that is second to none.”
Mobley was selected as the 2021 Copperas Cove Junior High School VFW Teacher of the Year.
