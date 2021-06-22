Paraprofessional Erin Hunter has no problem achieving more than the recommended 10,000 steps each day at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary. Hunter moves to a different classroom every 30 minutes working with students who need it the most.
“Mrs. Hunter provides inclusion to students in all grade levels from kindergarten to fifth grade. She has a full day schedule where she moves from classroom to classroom all day long,” said Principal Rebekah Shuck. “She forms bonds that enhance the work ethic in her students. She steps up to any task given to her and is self-motivated. Most of the time, Erin is able to read the room and does things even before anyone asks her to.”
Shuck named Hunter as the 2021 Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Since Erin works in all classrooms on campus, it is critically important that she is always positive and so helpful,” Shuck said. “When you walk into a classroom that she is working in, you will always find her working with students. She is helpful to the teachers as well because she is innately able to sense what students need and she steps in to help without being asked. She builds positive relationships with her students and they respect her.”
Shuck added that Hunter is always working to meet the needs of the students she works with.
She is self-directed and does not need guidance in figuring out what students need. Students respect her because she builds strong relationships with them.
Teacher Teresa Gorres said Hunter forms bonds with her students that enhance their work ethic.
“She always steps up to do whatever task is given to her and the majority of the time, you don’t have to tell her what to do because she immediately steps in and does it,” Gorres said.
Hunter began working as a substitute teacher for CCISD in August 2018. In less than 30 days, she had already proven her worth in student learning. She was hired full-time in September 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.