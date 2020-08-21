On any given day, you might find Williams/Ledger Elementary teacher Carlos Armas wearing an eye patch and reading to his students with a pirate’s accent or walking his line of students down the hall while humming the tune of a catchy song to keep them all focused on the fun of learning and being at school.
Former Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Marla Sullivan selected Armas as the school’s 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year last spring.
“Carlos goes above and beyond to ensure that his students are successful,” Sullivan said. “He volunteered to take on some of the campus’ most challenging behavioral students in kindergarten. For a first year teacher last year where literally everything was new, that was a huge undertaking; Carlos has not only volunteered, but he did so with a smile and consistent sense of humor.”
Armas may be a new teacher, but he is not new to the classroom. Now working with kindergarten students, Armas previously worked as a paraprofessional at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy with pre-K students prior to completing his college degree in education.
“Carlos’ love for students is evident in every aspect of his instruction. His creativity shines in both his classroom instruction as well as in the manner he navigates his students’ transitions throughout the building,” Sullivan said. “He models professionalism in his own calm, quiet way.”
Armas’ teaching style appears very natural, and he has a unique way of engaging his little learners and inspiring questions and hands-on learning.
“He has a natural ability to build a positive rapport with his students as well as their families,” Sullivan said. “Carlos is a talented artist and uses this special gift during instruction to captivate his students’ interest.”
Armas also created individualized Velcro reward charts for students based on their likes and interests. He uses private conversations to give them the reward and praise them for their positive choices and actions.
Instructional Coach Tanya Dwyer stated that Armas thinks strategically into implementation of best practices to grow his students as readers and cooperative learners.
“Carlos often asks meaningful questions to deepen understanding of the best way to deliver grade level content, communicate with peers and to make decisions in the best interest of his team and students,” Dwyer said. “He uses simple classroom transformations to actively engage students and skillfully incorporates art to reach students with different learning styles.”
Now in his second year of teaching, Armas cheerfully greeted students on Tuesday and is ready for another year of academic success.
“Carlos is eager to learn and grow his teaching craft. He is always willing to share and partner with more experienced teachers and learn from their experience,” Sullivan said. “He is flexible and willing to tackle any challenge. He let our administrative team know that he’s open to any grade level where he’s needed. He maintains an open mind and genuine willingness to serve wherever he’s needed.”
