Edleen Nwachuku understands what teachers and paraprofessional staff endure every day at school. The former science teacher-turned-assistant principal taught with S. C. Lee Junior High for two years and served as the sciences department chair, co-chairman of the grade level in which she taught, an administrative intern, and a virtual instructor.
Nwachuku’s willingness to be innovative with her students, take on many roles, and ask what else can she do earned her the honor of S. C. Lee Teacher of the Year by Principal Brian Jost.
“When we received an influx of students moving to on-campus learning from virtual last year, our campus needed leveling with staff,” Jost said. “Edleen was one of the first to step up and say, ‘Give me more classes.’ She did this while being a virtual instructor. This gave her an increased workload, but she wanted it stating, ‘It is what’s best for the kids. They need a teacher.’”
Nwachuku kept a tutorial schedule for her students both virtually and face-to-face.
“Edleen is supportive, innovative and knowledge seeking,” Jost said. “Students progressed in her class, making growth, and she took this ability to our other grade levels in science.”
As the science department chairperson, Nwachuku taught teachers how to vertically align and create a method to teach science in 50 minutes. Hands-on activities are frequently done in the class which positively affects the students in understanding the application of science in real world scenarios.
“The classroom has inspired learning because Edleen makes science hands-on,” Jost said. “She takes notes from a board and places it in the hands of the students. They not only learn about force and motion. They also experience force and motion. Students seek Edleen out for tutorials and help.”
Nwachuku’s classroom is set up with visuals, science quotes, the periodic table. When students enter the classroom, it sends a clear message that they will experience science.
“Edleen has positively affected our office as administrators because she can be counted on to perform the tasks placed upon her,” Jost said. “As an intern, she was helpful in data meetings at events in the monitoring of students.”
Nwachuku’s commitment and dedication were rewarded when she was selected as the new assistant principal at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, CCISD’s largest elementary school with more than 800 students. She has been serving students in that new role since August.
