If you walk past the classroom of teacher Carol Boes at Clements/Parsons Elementary, you may hear students laughing and giggling. These students are not disrupting the class, they are learning through laughter.
Boes is a fourth-grade math and science teacher who ensures all students are learning through the use of humor, creative lessons, and a strong classroom presence.
“Through meaningful conversations, Mrs. Boes is able to foster true relationships with her students,” Principal Jennifer Maples said. “Having positive relationships with students leads to student growth. Mrs. Boes also has positive relationships with parents and staff and her laugh can be heard in the halls.”
Humor and laughter may not directly cause learning; however, humor creates an environment that promotes learning. Evidence documents that appropriate humor, and humor that relates to course material, attracts and sustains attention, and produces a more relaxed and productive learning environment. Humor also reduces anxiety, enhances participation, and increases motivation in students.
“Mrs. Boes has made an impact on the campus,” Maples said. “Mrs. Boes has been seen collaborating with her peers on direct teach and small group lessons to provide intervention and enrichment. Mrs. Boes models aloud and aggressively monitors to ensure student progress and mastery.”
When the school district offered math slates to teachers, Boes was one of the first to sign up to receive the handheld device. When using the slate, the teacher is able to move around the classroom to monitor students while simultaneously working out problems on the board.
“When slates were introduced to staff, Mrs. Boes took the new technology and ran with it, resulting in student growth,” Maples said. “Mrs. Boes shows patience and empathy toward her students.”
Teaching is not just about content. It is also about forming relationships and strengthening human connections. When used effectively, humor is documented to build relationships and enhance performance.
“Mrs. Boes has created a positive learning environment for her students,” Maples said. “All students feel comfortable communicating with their teacher, and students actually feel heard.”
Boes has been teaching math and science for four years. She is the 2022 Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.