Brian Cook

Brian Cook

 Courtesy Photo

Copperas Cove Junior High teacher Brian Cook has continued his life of public service as teacher, following 23 years of military service.

“One of my primary tasks as a non-commissioned officer was motivating soldiers to perform their warrior tasks and drills. I discovered how much I enjoy seeing soldiers learning and executing new skills. Their success was my success,” Cook said. “I have found the same satisfaction in teaching students at Copperas Cove Junior High.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.