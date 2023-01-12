Copperas Cove Junior High teacher Brian Cook has continued his life of public service as teacher, following 23 years of military service.
“One of my primary tasks as a non-commissioned officer was motivating soldiers to perform their warrior tasks and drills. I discovered how much I enjoy seeing soldiers learning and executing new skills. Their success was my success,” Cook said. “I have found the same satisfaction in teaching students at Copperas Cove Junior High.
“The students’ success is what matters. I am not successful unless they are. The relationships that I try to build with students will hopefully assist them as they grow and learn and create the foundation that they can build future success upon.”
Cook was hired at Copperas Cove Junior high during the 2020-2021 school year and has been nothing but a team player, said Principal Jeff Shannon.
“His love of teaching is really in history, but he was able to shift his thinking to teach science last year,” Shannon said. “His flexibility and ‘all about the team’ mentality makes it extremely easy to work with Mr. Cook. He is detailed and proficient in everything that he teaches. He is all about students and makes every effort to build effective relationships daily.”
Cook serves as the staff adviser for the school’s Junior Historian program, taking students to locations including the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument, and The Dr Pepper Museum to experience history first-hand. He impresses upon students the importance of civic duty and responsibility.
“Pride in country is easily depicted in my conversations with Mr. Cook,” Shannon said. “His five years of deployment in Afghanistan along with his years of stateside service has allowed him to gain perspective on the importance of family, freedom, and education.”
Cook began military service as a U.S. Army Reservist and served on active duty from 1999-2021. He trained and deployed as a combat engineer in 2000 to fight wildfires in Montana. He deployed to Iraq in 2003, conducting counter-improvised explosive device operations with a follow-on deployment in 2005-2006 back to Iraq to perform counter-IED operations and provide heavy quick reaction force support for various missions.
Cook deployed a third time in 2008 to Nasiriyah, Iraq and split his deployment between route clearance operations and managing the battalion’s battlespace. A fourth deployment in 2011 found Cook serving in Kirkuk, Iraq as coalition forces worked with host nation units to train and support the Iraqi Army in taking more control of its security operations. Cook’s fifth and final combat deployment in 2013 to Afghanistan included conducting area route clearance operations and ultimately serving as an advisor to the Afghan Army. After 23 years of military service, Cook retired in late 2021.
“Many soldiers enter a second career in public service, whether it is law enforcement, fire service, medical service, or any number of other careers that fit that public service category,” Cook said. “Education is definitely a career that many veterans can find satisfaction in as they help grow and influence a younger generation.”
