Just ten days after graduating from high school in Willow Springs, Missouri, Daniel McQuiston joined the U.S. Army. After extensive training, he was stationed at Fort Hood, where his unit, Alpha Company, First Battalion, 44th Air Defense Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, deployed to Kuwait for a year. After five years in the military, McQuiston realized that his desire was to serve children.
McQuiston obtained his bachelor’s degree in education and became a teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary four years ago.
He has taught fourth and fifth grade reading and language arts and is currently serving as a campus reading interventionist where he works with struggling students and children with dyslexia.
McQuiston was named the Clements/Parsons Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year by Principal Katherine Baney.
“Daniel serves as a mentor for Clements/Parsons, both to new teachers and to students who struggle behaviorally. He is incredible at building relationships with difficult students, resulting in students believing in themselves and excelling in school,” Baney said. “Mr. McQuiston says that teamwork comes from a desire to understand one another. He explains the importance of building relationships that last, and bettering each other’s lives.
“I have heard him say that though we often make it simply about accomplishing tasks, true teams know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and celebrate them by making each other the star. His students know that they have a voice.”
McQuiston dedicates much of his free time to serving youth. He works nights and weekends as a youth pastor at a local church. He volunteers his time after school to tutor struggling students across his campus.
“He cares deeply about students, beyond academics, and serves as the advisor for the campus student council,” Baney said. “Daniel works to let students know that no matter where they come from, what their home lives are like, or how well they perform in school, they can succeed.
“Daniel McQuiston teaches his students beyond what comes from the textbook. He gives them a sense of purpose. When students understand their individual value, they begin to contribute to their communities, serving one another by recognizing the needs around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.