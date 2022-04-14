Every single morning of school, math teacher Mark Sheppard can be found traveling throughout the hallways of S. C. Lee Junior High, searching for specific students who he has determined need some extra help with their math skills. He pulls them in for a quick morning tutorial and encouragement to start their day.
“Mr. Sheppard has a unique approach with his students that allows them all to learn without even realizing that he is teaching. With that said, however, Mr. Sheppard has a very high expectation his students to show progress toward mastery through his activities,” Assistant Principal Stacie Golden said. “His positivity that he exudes daily is contagious and makes others feel comfortable to utilize him as a mentor. Mr. Sheppard is here for students in every sense of the word, including supporting them outside of the academic setting.”
Sheppard has been a teacher for seven years and currently teaches pre-algebra. He was selected as the 2022 S. C. Lee Junior High School Teacher of the Year and was honored at Tuesday’s CCISD Board of Trustees meeting.
“Mr. Sheppard has stood out among our staff regarding academic student growth, data disaggregation, relationships and knowledge. Measurable student growth has occurred throughout this year. Low performing as well as high performing students are improving,” Principal Brian Jost said. “I have been in his classroom many times. The environment is upbeat and productive from bell to bell. Students are willing to participate whether it’s a volunteer or someone called upon. Students feel successful in his class.”
Instructional Coach Sylvia Dewald said Sheppard is a dedicated staff member and has contributed countless hours to the betterment of students and his team members.
“Mr. Sheppard’s leadership and organizational skills have been invaluable to his team. He is thoughtful, reflective, and committed to life-long learning and continued development as an educator. His commitment to always do what’s right for the students is apparent in his verve and zest for instructional ideas and openness to collaboration,” Dewald said.
Instructional Coach Marshall Chauvin said Sheppard exhibits excellence in teaching every moment of every day.
“He has high expectations for every student that walks through his door just as he has high expectations for himself. Students feel respected, valued, and heard in Mr. Sheppard’s class.”
Jost said that this is the first year all of S. C. Lee seventh graders are enrolled in pre-algebra.
“Mr. Sheppard brings the can do, no excuses attitude the campus,” Jost said. “The success and growth of the students is the focus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.