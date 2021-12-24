Every day, Copperas Cove High School students are given the opportunity to contribute to learning in teacher Stephen Jackson’s classroom. Jackson sets high expectations for his students and holds them accountable. The lessons students learn about being a good citizen in his class and the school will most certainly carry over into their community and their adulthood.
Jackson’s efforts to build students into contributing members of society even before graduation earned him the Copperas Cove High School VFW Teacher of the Year honors.
Principal Jimmy Shuck said Jackson is an exemplar of a good citizen.
“Not only does he exhibit the qualities of one, but he also holds his students to the same standard. He is always the first person to volunteer if anyone needs substitute coverage or tutorial coverage,” Shuck said. “He goes above and beyond the call of duty for his students and fellow staff. He is honest, hardworking, and kind to everyone he meets. By following rules and helping others, he demonstrates himself as a perfect role model. Mr. Jackson builds a positive, safe environment in his classroom where students learn how to cooperate and compromise with one another.”
Jackson is always looking for new and engaging ways to involve students to participate in their learning and keep all brains firing. When trialing a new curriculum for the World Geography team, Jackson he engaged students deep in the heart of Africa, purchasing materials to tape an outline of the continent front and center for students to explore.
To teach students about colonization, Jackson offered students the opportunity to seize land for valuable resources. Students drew envelopes that contained their country’s specifics and a piece of yarn. Each piece of yarn was proportional to the amount of control that country had over colonization. Students strategized using a map of resources and their yarn, plotting to take land from one another to give their country the economic advantage. Students were moving around the classroom and fully engaged in this interactive lesson using brand-new resources.
Jackson helped prepare lessons for the student gifted and talented hub for Copperas Cove ISD. He helped provide materials not only for himself but for gifted and talented and honors students across the district so students had valuable extensions provided by their teachers, but created and vetted by Jackson.
“Mr. Jackson also reaches out to instructional coaches and curriculum experts to bring new ideas and expertise into his classroom,” Shuck said. “He is always open to new materials that play a role in student achievement.”
