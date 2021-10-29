Martin Walker Elementary third-grade teacher Alisha Miller does not wait for what she doesn’t know; instead, she seeks out answers. She is committed, is a self-starter, exercises instinctive initiative and frequently offers assistance when she sees or perceives an issue, said school principal, Earl Parcell.
“An example of Mrs. Miller’s investment and dedication to her students can be noticed in her parent teacher relationships,” Parcell said. “Mrs. Miller goes above and beyond to make phone calls home and will also email parents for positive as well as negative purposes. Her efforts to make positive investments early have been valuable assets that she has been able to draw upon when content and or behaviors become challenging.”
To observe Miller in action, one can discern her level of caring and experience while providing face-to-face dyslexia services to small groups of students on campus every day. Service-oriented, responsible, professional, and reliable are attributes that differentiate and cast Miller in a different light as a teacher, said Parcell.
“Mrs. Miller has an open mind. Mrs. Miller cares about how she performs, but more importantly, she cares about the growth and success of her students,” Parcell said. “She is not too proud to try something and admit when it did not work. She is also very wise in knowing when to make an adjustment. She is very open with her peers and more importantly, with her students.”
Miller devotes time to get to know her students, models expectations, and relies upon procedural expectations to rule and govern her classroom. These strategic investments have yielded a high return in student-teacher rapport.
“Her personality is reflected in her students’ behaviors,” Parcell said. “Her students want to please her. They work and accept redirection without issue which is an exceptional trait of great teacher. Mrs. Miller teaches with a servant’s heart that is fueled with care.”
Parcell selected Miller as the Martin Walker Elementary 2021 Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Miller is a very student-centric teacher. Mrs. Miller can always be found working for her students,” Parcell said. “She is responsible to and for her students and can speak to each one on demand. She cares and is always present with and for her students. She will do whatever it takes, even if it means more work for her, to implement or provide support or assistance to students so long as they will benefit.
“Another inspiring trait of Mrs. Miller’s is her recognition and willingness to make a change when things are not working. She never looks for the easiest way to do something. When students struggle, the first thing Mrs. Miller does is evaluate what she could have done better. She has a solid grasp and purposefully implements the gradual release of responsibility for learning to the students. Miller’s students, year after year, make tremendous academic growth. She is an amazing teacher.”
