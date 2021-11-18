The sound of noisemakers, cheers, hoots, hollers, laughter and tears filled the hallways of four Copperas Cove Independent School District campuses Tuesday as several teachers were surprised by the Copperas Cove Education Foundation’s grant award presentations.
“I was in complete tears,” said Brandy Petty, the parent/community outreach coordinator at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy. “... It just means so much that my administrators — past and present — have always been very encouraging of the ideas that, not only myself, but my coworkers have had to write these innovative teaching grants for the kids.”
Petty, who said she has received other grants in the past throughout her tenure in the district, said Tuesday’s grant awards meant more since this is her last week at Mae Stevens.
She explained that beginning the Monday after the Thanksgiving break, she will begin student teaching, a requirement to finish her education degree. Petty will student teach in the district and hopes to be retained as a full-time teacher upon completion of her student teaching.
Etta Kirkpatrick, the president of the Education Foundation, said Petty’s reaction is one of the highlights of doing the grant award presentations.
“That is one of the most enjoyable things that we get to do just because the teachers are so grateful,” Kirkpatrick said Wednesday.
Kirkpatrick explained that in the summer, the foundation opens up applications for the grants. Once teachers submit the applications, a committee does a “blind” review and ranks them. A “blind” review means the committee members only know what the program is and does; no other identifiers, such as teacher names or campuses are available to them.
During the last school board meeting on Nov. 9, Kirkpatrick presented the school district with a check for $29,950.
Petty was part of three grant awards for a total of $20,967.84. The grants that were awarded were for Books for Buddies, The Wheel Deal and Books and Beyond. She won the awards with coworkers Kirk Balk and Leah Miller.
Books for Buddies focuses on literacy and enhance the ability to read. Students receive a “book buddy,” such as a teddy bear, as a reward for meeting specific goals.
The Wheel Deal is a program that enhances the students’ gross motor skills by creating a tricycle track and allowing the students to ride tricycles.
Books and Beyond provides books for the entire school. Students take a different book home to have read to them to go toward getting a prize, such as “a trinket” or a book to build their home library.
How money is raised
In order to give out the grant awards, the Education Foundation relies on donations from the public and private businesses, Kirkpatrick said.
The organization has tentatively scheduled its main fundraising event — the gala — for April 9 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The gala has been canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation was started in 2008 with a mission of providing excellence in education. At the time, one of the goals was to award grants to teachers for innovative teaching ideas to find new and innovative ways to reach students.
The full list of awardees from this year, their programs and the amounts are:
Mae Stevens Early learning Academy
- Books for Buddies — $1,316.90 — Kirk Balk and Brandy Petty
- The Wheel Deal — $16,506.52 — Leah Miller and Brandy Petty
- Books and Beyond — $3,144.42 — Leah Miller and Brandy Petty
- Hot Dots for Learning — $5,385 — Vanessa Sims
Clements/Parsons Elementary
- Dan St. Romain Positive Behavior Lessons and Songs — $1,200.00 — Patricia Bigford, Kristina Straley, Denise Smith, Kathryn Akui, Alyssa Cox, Rebecca De Los Santos, and Zuheila Babilonia
- Student to Student (S2S) — $300 — Audrey Trahan and Megan Tawney
Martin Walker Elementary
- Health, Hygiene, and Hydration — $500 — Hillary Newton
- Student 2 Student Welcome Bags — $300 — Hillary Newton, Alisha Miller and Candice Kelly
Copperas Cove High School
- Social Issues in Literature Novel Study — $1,297.20 — Megan Clark, Christine Slinger, Jenny Sanchez, David Woodward and Julie Thorpe
