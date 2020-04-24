Nancy Marrow needed a solution. The working, single mom of two struggled getting her children to complete their assignments with through off-campus instruction offered by Copperas Cove ISD. Her goal was to not pick up and return academic paper packets each week at her children’s home campus of Fairview/Miss Jewell. The goal was to have her children complete the lesson online. But, she could not do it with what she had.
“My son’s fifth grade teachers and staff at Fairview Miss Jewell have been very helpful in guiding us through the easiest ways to access the things we need in Schoology and calling to check on us and make sure we’ve got everything we need. Our old computer wasn’t keeping up with the things my son needed to log into his live video lessons with his intervention teacher. So, she scheduled for us to check out (computer) devices,” Marrow said. “Assignments for my first grader are all now available to be submitted through Schoology as well.”
Copperas Cove ISD was the first district in the Fort Hood area to provide students with off-campus instruction beginning March 17. CCISD began issuing laptops to students on March 24 and set up more than a dozen free internet hot spots for the students to use. Students complete their lessons online, participate in teacher video conferences and other internet-related learning.
Parents may still pick-up paper academic packets, but more than 90% of CCISD students are completing their lessons online including choir and band practices, hands-on career/technology education courses, athletics through video performance and more, said CCISD Deputy Superintendent of Instructional Services Amanda Crawley.
“Teachers have spent time learning how to communicate with their students through technology and virtual conferences,” Crawley said. “Additionally, teachers continue to prepare paper-based assignments for those students who work best that way.”
Parent Chandra Spitzer has third grade twins, Romella and Noah Spitzer, at Williams/Ledger Elementary School.
“CCISD has been great giving out their academic packets and now that they have the laptop that was issued to them by the school district, it is easier for them to do the school work they would have been doing if they were able to go to school,” Spitzer said. “When I picked up the laptop, it was an easy process and I was told of the free WiFi available in the school parking lot.”
CCISD has set up free internet locations for students and their families at more than a dozen locations and the district has distributed laptops for children in all grades pre-K-12.
Parent Shannoda Gilbert has four children in four different schools. Trying to pick up academic packets from four different campuses was not feasible.
“Three of my children had their own computers, but my oldest child didn’t have one that was working properly. So, CCISD provided her with a laptop. Not only did they provide her with the laptop, they made sure she could log on without any problems,” Gilbert said. “Even when Schoology is not working sometimes because so many people are using the learning platform, the district still provided packets to each one of my children and assured me that Schoology would be up and running within an hour.”
CCISD has also loaded all of the assignments for students in grades 6-12 on the CCISD website under the Remote Learning tab so students are able to access their assignments when Schoology is overloaded. Assignments for students in grades pre-K-5 will be available on the website on April 20.
“I was amazed at how the teachers from CCISD reached out to my children just to make sure they understood how to do their assignments and upload them to Schoology,” Gilbert said.
Despite the obstacles presented during campus closures, Crawley says teachers are working diligently to reach all of their students.
“Remote instruction is definitely not a one-size-fits-all model in CCISD,” Crawley said. “We are continuing to grow and learn to make remote instruction better for our students. I am very proud of how our staff have stepped up during this time of crisis to meet the needs of all learners.”
Copperas Cove ISD has set up free internet hot spots for students to use with their school work at the following locations.
- Copperas Cove High School: any of the three parking lots; park near the welcome centers
- Crossroads High School: main parking lot Copperas Cove Junior High School-any of the three parking lots—park near the welcome centers
- SC Lee Junior High School: main parking lot
- Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy: front and side parking lots
- Clements/Parsons Elementary: office parking lots on both sides
- Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary: Fairview parking lot, Jewell parking lot (not new office parking lot.)
- Hettie Halstead Elementary: front parking lot
- House Creek Elementary: front and rear (cafeteria) parking lots; (not side parking lot)
- Williams/Ledger Elementary: office parking lots and rear (cafeteria) parking lot
- Martin Walker Elementary: front and side parking lots
