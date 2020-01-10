MARY RHORICK 1-10

For as long as Mary Rhorick can remember, she’s always loved animals. Her ability to tame stray felines earned her the nickname of “cat whisperer.”

In high school, Rhorick was a member of the National Honor Society and selected Texas Humane Heroes, a non-profit and no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide animals a second chance with a forever home, as the charity with which to accrue her volunteer hours.

