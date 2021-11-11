WACO — Teen Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres proved that she is a survivor of not one, but two heart conditions. She is an advocate, using not only her voice but also her financial resources, to find an end to heart disease and help others like her with heart conditions.
Torres captained a team for the American Heart Association Heart Walk in Waco on Saturday raising hundreds of dollars for the non-profit organization.
“Being the captain comes with the responsibility of recruiting a team to raise money. Such supportive friends and family made this job easy,” Torres said. “Not only am I advocating for a cause so important to me, it was a lot of fun also. We loved being able to walk through the zoo, seeing the animals, all while we brought awareness to the seriousness of heart health.”
The Waco Heart Walk is the closest of the events in proximity to Copperas Cove. It was held at the Cameron Park Zoo and participants were able to enjoy the animals as they made their way through the walk.
“My team was amazing. All of the members dressed up in animal print and wore animal costumes, allowing us to win Best Dressed Team,” said Torres who accepted the $100 prize.
Torres battles a heart disorder, Supra Ventricular Tachycardia, an abnormal heart rate that can cause weakening of the heart muscles, a stroke due to clotting of the blood, and/or a heart attack due to the pressure that is put on Torres’ heart. SVT is caused when there is an electrical misfire in the bottom of the heart chambers, and heart rates can go as high as 350. The heart abnormality is very rare in children.
Torres has taken a medication called Propanoll for more than 10 years now. She is on a higher dosage than most adults. She was the youngest child in the U.S. to have a permanent heart loop monitor embedded in her chest.
“My parents have tried very hard to keep life normal for me so I could be a kid. This has helped me adjust to my situation very well,” Torres said.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale, who also has heart loop monitor was honored to support Torres’ fundraising efforts.
“This young lady has a heart of gold. You would never know that she has heart issues. She lives life to the fullest and always has a smile for everyone,” Hale said. “We had so much fun seeing the animals as we helped bring awareness to heart disease. We laughed and enjoyed each other’s company being grateful for the work that the American Heart Association to save the lives of people we love.”
