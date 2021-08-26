Last Thursday, the Copperas Cove Public Library was the place to be for teens who were interested in gaming, Anime, and who love to read.
About 10 local teens got together for some fun and education as they came to the Cove Library because they all love to read, play video games and eat pizza.
Library Director Kevin Marsh started the meeting by going around the room and asking each person what books they are currently reading.
Each person shared what they were reading and let others become interested in those books. After that, the teens all sat in front of the wall in the back room of the library and with use of a projector were able to play a video game, which had interesting characters and different worlds.
Sydnee Smith came to the reading and gaming club with her mom and her brother,
“I came because I wanted to hear about what types of books and stories others were reading, I am not really into playing video games,” she said.
“My favorite books are action, adventure, fantasy, I like to play video games mostly on the PC. I like play any game that has a first person shooter; I also like to play zombie survival games,” Eric Smith said.
During the meeting, everyone have to enjoy Domino’s Pizza, which generously donated pizza, soda, and cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.