Street maintenance projects in Copperas Cove continue to loom over the horizon as city staff and the city council work together to prioritize the needs.
As the city begins the first phase of awaiting a pavement condition assessment, the city will continue to repair its roads.
Much of the money for these projects comes from a small portion of the sales tax revenue that the city can earmark for these projects, thanks to two consecutive election cycles (2016 and 2020) in which voters approved and re-approved the measure.
Currently, the city receives one-eighth of 1% of sales tax revenue to be used for street maintenance and repair.
Director of Public Works Scott Osburn said some recent notable projects the money has paid for include the Robertson Avenue and North Main Street mill and overlay projects in 2020 and the Colorado Drive, Halter Drive, Sorrel Drive, Wolfe Road and Northern Dove Lane slurry seal projects.
It has also paid for the crack-sealing of 3 miles worth of roadway and herbicide application and vegetation removal from 15 miles of city roads.
“The sales tax allocation for street maintenance has been extremely beneficial to the City as it has provided a necessary and predictable revenue stream needed to establish the City’s street maintenance team and purchase associated equipment necessary for street maintenance purposes,” Osburn said last Friday.
Under current state law, voters must approve the measure every four years. A bill currently in the State Legislature could lengthen the time required between elections.
Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, filed Senate Bill 402 in January, and Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Carrollton, filed its identical House companion, House Bill 1538, a couple weeks later.
If either bill passes, it would allow municipalities that have had two consecutive successful elections to either adopt or reauthorize the use of the tax, could call an election to reauthorize the use of the tax for eight or 10 years, instead of four.
Being that the measure passed in 2016 and 2020, Copperas Cove would qualify.
“Voter approval of the extended period would provide certainty in terms of ensuring the availability of sustainable revenues needed to continue the advancement of the City’s street maintenance program,” Osburn said. “This certainty will enable the City to further refine long-range street maintenance plans and priorities to ensure that the funds are utilized in the most efficient and effective way possible.”
On Feb. 2, the council approved the city to enter into contract with Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc., a Houston-based firm, at an amount of $148,551, to assess the condition of the pavement of all city roads.
Osburn said the assessment is already underway.
He said that based on the results of the study, it could prompt city staff to create multiple three- to five-year street maintenance plans.
