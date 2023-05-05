The Texas Veterans Commission held a Veterans Summer Career Fair at the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Tuesday, drawing a crowd of prospective employees.
During the event, employers met and talked with veterans and active duty military members who are soon going to be transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career once they get out.
Lauren Byers has been in the military for three years, but she will soon be getting out of the military.
“I am interested in doing nursing, but I can also do data analyst work,” Byers said. “I am four classes away from finishing my associates degree from Central Texas College. I think that this event has been very helpful to see what is out there. It is nice to see how when I get out that I can still be successful and get a job.”
Lola White, another attendee of the job fair, said she has gotten a couple of degrees in the military and is eyeing one career field in particular.
“I am primarily looking for jobs in the IT industry, but I got my bachelor’s degree in psychology, and a master’s in criminal justice while I was in the military,” she said.
Bortina Mosley came to the Veterans Career Summer Fair to represent SHI International, which is one of the largest minority and woman owned company in the United States, according to Mosley, who has been working in the recruiting department for about a year.
“We are a value-added retailer. We do not manufacture any of our own products but we work with different vendors like Dell, Microsoft, Cisco and so many more to resell their IT solutions,” she said.
Mosley said the company was at the job fair to recruit for different positions.
Tuesday’s job fair was sponsored by the commission, and was in coordination with the Cove VFW Post 8577, and the Texas Workforce Commission. Also on hand for the event was the Central Texas Veterans Transitioning Service.
The event was attended by the following employers in Central Texas and other parts of Texas:
Department of Family Protective Services, Charter, Arrive Alive of Texas Driving Academy, General Dynamics IT, KBR, PSCI, Killeen Police Department, TangoAlpha3, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works Fort Hood, Teleperformance, city of Copperas Cove, VFW Post 8577 Copperas Cove, Internal Revenue Service, 22nd Century Technologies Inc, ForgeNow, McLane FDM Group, Texas Workforce Commission, Veteran Affairs, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Inverness Technologies, US Vets, AAFES, SHI.
