The Texas Veterans Commission held a Veterans Summer Career Fair at the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Tuesday, drawing a crowd of prospective employees.

During the event, employers met and talked with veterans and active duty military members who are soon going to be transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career once they get out.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.