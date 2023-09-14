Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that struck terror into the lives of Americans across the country. For me, it only brought confusion.
I had just turned 5 years old when the Twin Towers were struck. I was sitting in my kindergarten classroom playing with my classmates when my teacher called a student away, then another, then another. Finally it was my turn to be called.
My parents had come to the school together to pick up my older brother and I.
I don’t remember a lot about that day but I vividly remember exiting the classroom to a hall full of anxious parents waiting for their children and peeking inside classrooms.
I was overwhelmed by the parents crowding around me before I found my parents and ran to them.
They told me that everything was going to be okay but that we needed to go home.
I was very confused because I had just gotten there. I didn’t know anything about the attacks that had happened 40 minutes before.
That is all I remember of 9/11. The confusion I felt and the scared looks on those parents faces.
It wasn’t until a year later that I would be told of the attack that — in a sense — broke America.
Every year on Sept. 11, schools would acknowledge the anniversary by showing documentaries or news reels detailing the events. History classes were dedicated to informing students about the attack and a solemn prayer for the dead and missing was said.
As I got older, I would get assignments from teachers to ask someone the age old question: “Where were you on 9/11?”
It was amazing to me how each story was so uniquely different even though it was all shared by the same tragedy.
My mother said she was at home. She had dropped us off at school and an hour later was watching the first tower on fire. She watched the second plane hit the south tower live.
She told me she cried each time the camera panned to someone in a window or on a ledge in the upper parts of the towers because they were starting to jump.
An uncle I asked at a family reunion one year said he had recently gotten to work when he heard the news.
My grandmother who was teacher at the time was in her classroom with her students.
Each story was different but they each saw the horrors first hand.
We are told to “never forget” and each year the younger generations are constantly reminded of what happened. We are shown the news, hear the stories from the survivors, and mourn for those lost.
But I recently realized that my generation — or more accurately those who were my age during the attack — will be the last generation to actually remember where we were on 9/11, not just the stories we were told about it.
Being at the tail end of the millennial generation, I am able to remember where I was but I also still have to rely on other people stories to fill in the blanks.
My younger relatives don’t know anything other than what they were told. Even my relatives who were born in 1998 and 2000 have no memory of the attack even though they were alive during it.
It is astounding to me how there is a distinct line that indicates a memory's stopping point. A line that separates me from younger generations.
It is strange to think that at sometime in the future, there will be a moment where memories of 9/11 will become stories.
I guess until then, we have to keep true to our promise and never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.