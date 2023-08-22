As I have spoken about before, I value time spent with my family and going on vacation. As my Cove Herald readers know, we went on vacation a couple weeks ago. For the Harker Heights Herald readers, there you go.
I have to say though, some of my highlights on our yearly escapades to the beach sometimes come on the drive to and from.
This year, we finally fulfilled a desire of mine to drive through a small unincorporated town that I have been wanting to for quite some time now.
I come from a German heritage, so the first time we drove to Rockport on Highway 183 south and saw the sign, I recognized the town’s name immediately as being German.
Every time we pass the sign, I reach back for as much phlegm is in the back of my throat and say it in a hard German accent.
It gets my wife and I hollering every time.
I don’t do it to poke fun at it, however. I just do it because it’s a unique name.
Well, on the way back this time around, we finally drove through it.
Best we could tell, it’s a one-road town with approximately 20 towns, a church, a cemetery, a business and a Masonic Lodge.
No matter. I was smiling the whole time.
I find joy in the small things.
My wife and I talk about it all the time; small towns are way better than the cities. We always tell people you don’t really know Texas until you’ve been to its small towns.
So what about Hochheim? How did it come about? Well, here’s is what I could drum up from the Texas State Historical Association.
Hochheim is an unincorporated community near the intersection of Highway 183 and State Highway 111 in DeWitt County.
The small town was named for Valentine Hoch, who at the time of his travel to DeWitt County, lived in Alsace-Lorraine, which is now located in France but was once part of the German Empire.
Translated from German, Hochheim either means “Hoch’s Home” or “High Home.”
Hoch’s wife unfortunately passed away before reaching the homesite they purchased, but Hoch and his children completed the trip. He finished construction of their house in 1856.
Hoch later remarried and adopted his new wife’s children, and six new families also settled in Hochheim, which was also at times called Dutchtown.
On a common route to Austin, the town began to grow, including the creation of a post office in 1870.
By 1885, with a population of around 200, the town had 10 businesses that frequently shipped cotton, wool, and hides daily to towns like Gonzales and Cuero.
In 1895, the town boasted a population of around 261 — half of which being German.
The population of Hochheim has dwindled over the decades, with only 70 people reported from the 1960s to 2000.
This is an abbreviated history of the town, I’m sure, but it now makes me want to explore other small towns along the way to Rockport.
Perhaps one of these days we will travel further on down the road from Hochheim and check out Yoakum.
There is such a charm with small towns. I cannot pinpoint what the allure of small towns is exactly, but Southern Living offered a few possible explanations.
One of the reasons is because are fewer tall buildings and miles of pavement that keep one from the outdoors.
People that travel to and do business in small towns also help to sustain the local economy. While tourism dollars are important for any destination, it is true also for small towns.
While visiting a small town, one can learn more about the history or heritage of a town in its festivals or celebrations.
Copperas Cove, for example, has the Heritage Festival coming up in October.
Other towns have similar festivals where people can learn about what each town values.
Then there’s the local food, art and shopping.
What more is there to say? As I said in my column last week, whenever we go to Rockport, we try out different restaurants and eating establishments each time.
Here in Copperas Cove, we prefer to support the locally-owned restaurants.
There are also a lot of talented artists everywhere. Even if you don’t buy a piece of art, it can be fun to look at what someone else created that is on display in a small town.
Any time my wife and I want to go somewhere, I think we will go small.
It may not be your cup of tea, but then again, tea cups can be small, too.
