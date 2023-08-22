Imerman

As I have spoken about before, I value time spent with my family and going on vacation. As my Cove Herald readers know, we went on vacation a couple weeks ago. For the Harker Heights Herald readers, there you go.

I have to say though, some of my highlights on our yearly escapades to the beach sometimes come on the drive to and from.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.